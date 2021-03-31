U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.45
    +26.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,085.21
    +18.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,271.56
    +226.17 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.25
    +14.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.85
    +0.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7140
    -0.0120 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5940
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,478.54
    +456.24 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.58
    +12.04 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

5G and IoT Accelerates the Global Electronics Test & Measurement Rental and Lease Market

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The global electronics test & measurement rental and lease market comprise the companies and end users that opt for procuring new and used general-purpose electronics test & measurement instruments through rental or lease financing options.

New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G and IoT Accelerates the Global Electronics Test & Measurement Rental and Lease Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042215/?utm_source=GNW
The rental and leasing finance model provides an alternate procurement option for end users with CAPEX issues, enabling them to use electronics test-equipment without having to own the same.

Higher equipment prices, concerns on asset utilization and return-on-investment, inadequacy in project budget allocation, a need to evaluate equipment performance before making purchase decisions, etc., are some of the key factors driving this market. The demand for rental and leasing based procurement options has increased in recent times due to the economic uncertainty induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Market participants have taken the initiative to improve the demand for such solutions by offering innovative business models such as rent-to-own and asset management services that helped broaden the serviceable market.Furthermore, the advancements in communication technology and the rapid penetration of IoT, AI and ML integration have resulted in the emergence of a large number of product development activities across all end-user verticals and geographies. Even though several factors drive the market, the penetration of the rental and lease model in the global electronics test and measurement market is still low. This report is focused on assessing the current and future potential of the rental and lease market. Finally, this report highlights various growth opportunities that market participants should capitalize on in the next 5 years along with call-to-action suggestions to realize higher growth. The report has also included separate analyses by end-user vertical and geography since market dynamics and growth opportunity can vary significantly based on region and end-user vertical.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042215/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Bid for Tidy Archegos Fix Ends With Banks Brawling

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms were blaring inside Wall Street’s corridors of power in the middle of last week, as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s.Global investment banks, gathering in a hastily arranged call, needed a swift truce to deal with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management if they were to head off billions of dollars in losses for banks and a potential chain reaction across markets. Yet by Friday, it was everyone for themselves.The forced liquidation that sent bellwether stocks tumbling last week and continues to send shock waves across capital markets, was preceded by bickering in the highest rungs of international finance that quickly devolved into finger-pointing and now fury, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Banks are just starting to tally the carnage.So far, Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos by holding a call with Hwang before the drama spilled into public view Friday morning. The idea, pushed by Credit Suisse, was to reach some sort of temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, the people said.But any agreement was elusive, and by Thursday night, some banks had shot off notices of default to Archegos to seize collateral and potentially shop it to buyers to contain the banks’ potential losses, the people said. Yet even then, it wasn’t clear when terms with Archegos would allow sales to proceed, one of the people said.Soon came the finger-pointing over who was breaking ranks, the people said. Some emerged from the talks suspicious that Credit Suisse wasn’t fully committing to freezing sales. By early Friday, rival banks were taking umbrage after hearing that Goldman planned to sell some positions, ostensibly to assist Archegos. Morgan Stanley began drawing public attention with block trades.Representatives for the banks declined to comment.Mounting WorriesThe worries over Archegos had begun mounting earlier in the week after a series of wrong-way bets exposed its fragility. The firm, little known outside finance circles, had amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets, much of it using opaque derivatives and borrowed funds, the people said. It included some giant bets on a small group of stocks. Then came ViacomCBS’s announcement this month of a $3 billion stock sale, which prompted a share slide that hurt Archegos.While block trades are common, the size of Archegos’s positions and their disposals rocked the market, as a $20 billion selling spree gained momentum Friday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the way, the people said. Other banks were left to follow, selling positions at a potential disadvantage.Given Archegos’s size, banks may accrue total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion as positions get unwound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients. The analysts, who previously estimated losses of up to $5 billion, said they expect to see full disclosures from lenders by the end of this week.Archegos itself broke days of silence on the episode late Monday in New York.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”(Updates analysts’ loss estimates in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 hits record high ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

    Technology shares helped the S&P 500 rise to a record high on Wednesday, as investors awaited details on President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street was set to wrap up its fourth straight quarterly gain. Unprecedented stimulus and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States helped the S&P 500 and the Dow hit record closing highs last week. The Nasdaq jumped more than 1.5% on Wednesday, but the index is about 6% off its all-time peak as high-flying tech names have been hit by a surge in U.S. 10-year bond yields.

  • Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hadn’t finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm spent Monday trying to calm its shell-shocked staff while facing heat from investors already reeling from the bank’s exposure to Greensill Capital’s collapse earlier this month.March’s blowups may wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans, as well as adding to the reputational hit from other missteps. With the shares posting the only decline among Europe’s major banks in 2021 and a new chairman starting next month, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein is facing questions over whether he and risk chief Lara Warner have a handle on the bank’s exposures.“Risk control at every level in this bank must be examined and changes made where there are deficiencies,” David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, one of the biggest investors in the bank, said in an email. “But I state the obvious?”The bank has said warned it faces “highly significant” losses tied to Archegos. Analysts at Berenberg pegged the hit at 3 billion Swiss francs, on top of 500 million francs from the Greensill issues.Gottstein -- who’s been in almost constant fire-fighting mode since taking over about a year ago -- attempted to calm senior bankers and traders in a call late Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Speaking alongside investment bank head Brian Chin, he said the bank was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Senior bankers questioned when Credit Suisse would learn from the incidents. Executives also said it’s too early to say if the dividend is at risk, one of the people said.While Credit Suisse isn’t the only bank to face losses from the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, it’s just the latest in a series of loan losses, writedowns and scandals that seem to occur at ever shorter intervals. Gottstein has ordered reviews and made adjustments, but by and large has defended the bank’s appetite for risk.Gottstein had elevated Warner to chief risk officer in his first reshuffle last year, when she was also given oversight of compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank’s most senior female executive and ended any questions of whether she would be held back by being a close confidante of Gottstein’s predecessor Tidjane Thiam. Thiam had promoted her to head of compliance and asked her to clean up legacy issues and help reset the risk appetite for his strategy, focused on doing more business with the bank’s wealthy clients.Compared to some peers, Warner’s background is light on risk experience. She joined Credit Suisse as an equity analyst in 2002 and held several senior research roles until she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the investment-banking unit in 2010.Warner has challenged her managers to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her. Risk managers used to building computer models and dreaming up worst-case scenarios were asked to deliver presentations to market their achievements.Credit Suisse late last year agreed to extend a $140 million loan to Greensill Capital, just months before its collapse. Risk managers at the investment bank in London were initially reluctant to grant the request, a person familiar with the matter has said. They then discussed the matter with their counterparts in the Swiss and Asian private banking units, which oversaw founder Lex Greensill’s personal wealth, and eventually were overruled.Now the loan is in default and Credit Suisse has only recovered about half, after Greensill Capital collapsed in early March. Even worse, the bank had to freeze a $10 billion group of funds that its asset management unit ran with Greensill, threatening to damage relationships with key clients. The final financial hit isn’t clear yet as the bank winds down the funds, but it has already warned that not all the money may be recovered.Credit Suisse’s impact from Archegos also has yet to be determined. While it and Japanese lenders Nomura Holdings Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. have flagged significant losses, other lenders to the family office -- such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG -- cut their exposure with no or only immaterial damage.Credit Suisse’s 1.5 billion-franc share buyback could be a casualty as it tallies up the cost of Archegos, according to Eoin Mullany, a bank analyst at Berenberg.Proxy adviser Ethos said investors should reject the proposed bonuses of the management for the financial year 2020 at the upcoming general meeting, in light of the potential losses. In addition, the adviser called for investors to not grant discharge to the board and executive management in order to retain their rights to file legal action against them.The hits from Archegos and Greensill have spoiled a plan by Gottstein to start the year with a clean slate. The CEO late last year wrote down the value of the bank’s stake in hedge fund York Capital and took a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities, dealing the bank its first quarterly loss in three years. The crises have more than overshadowed its best start to the year in a decade.“While all four events appear idiosyncratic in nature, it inevitably has led investors to question the strategic decision making at CS and the risk culture of the firm,” Andrew Coombs, a bank analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google, U.S. government tangle over pre-trial document production

    Lawyers for Alphabet's Google and the government tangled on Tuesday over how many documents related to the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the search and advertising giant should be turned over, and how fast. In a status conference before Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department's Kenneth Dintzer said Google had balked at delivering some older documents, dating to the early 2000s.

  • How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Trigger a Stock Market Correction

    A longtime bond bull tells Barron's that Democrats' huge spending programs could push 10-year Treasury yields to 2%.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a next wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBNZ to Allow Local Banks to Partially Resume Dividend Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank has eased restrictions on bank dividend payments, allowing them to distribute as much as 50% of net income to shareholders.The decision partially reverses steps the Reserve Bank took in April last year to provide more credit to the economy via the banking system. The remaining 50% limit will be lifted in July 2022 subject to no worsening in economic conditions, the central bank said in a statement Wednesday in Wellington.New Zealand’s enjoyed a V-shaped recovery in the second-half of 2020 after the RBNZ slashed interest rates and the government unleashed a record fiscal stimulus to support incomes. The decision to halt dividends was aimed at supporting financial stability and keeping capital within the banking system. The nation’s four biggest banks are all wholly owned units of Australian lenders.“Ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending growth,” Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement Wednesday. “Given the uncertainties ahead, it is appropriate to retain some restrictions on the dividends that banks can pay.”The revised restrictions will continue to support financial stability, he said.“While the restrictions on dividends have been eased, the RBNZ expects banks to exercise prudence in determining the appropriate size of dividends to pay to their shareholders,” Bascand said in a letter to bank chief executives. “The limit set in the revised restriction is an upper limit, and should be treated as such.”Banks should put the need to support households and businesses at the center of their assessment of the appropriate level of dividends, and any payments “should not impede the bank’s ability to provide this support during what is likely to be a prolonged period of economic recovery,” he said.Dividend decisions should also reflect the need to have “robust capital trajectories that will enable them to meet the higher capital requirements in the medium term,” he said.A restriction on redeeming non-Common Equity Tier 1 capital instruments has been lifted completely.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

    Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger. What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy. “Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says. The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants. “It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams. “The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said. Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs. The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public. (Photo: Ark Investment YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should KnowLucid Motors Plans ,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Deliveroo shares drop 30% on stock market debut

    Deliveroo shares open well below expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.

  • Boeing Gets More 737 MAX Orders From Alaska Airlines Over December Commitment

    Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Tuesday firmed up the order with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX jet with the option to buy 15 more, a deal the two companies initially announced in December as a commitment, further lifting confidence for the struggling planemaker as it limps back to normalcy after facing a global ban and decimated demand for air travel during the coronavirus pandemic. What Happened: Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. passenger carrier, laid out plans to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX aircraft between 2023 and 2024, and the option to buy 15 more with delivery between 2023 and 2026, under the amended agreement. In a separate statement, Boeing said it has finally firmed up the order for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options with Alaska Airline which was announced in December as a commitment. The order is estimated to be worth about $2.96 billion at list price and will bring the carrier’s total 737 MAX orders and options to 120 airplanes. Boeing said Alaska Airlines received its first 737-9, the smallest MAX variant, in January and began revenue service on March 1. Its second 737-9 entered service on March 18, with two additional 737-9s scheduled to begin revenue service next week. There are 29 unfulfilled 737 MAX orders for Alaska, as of February 28, according to the Boeing website. Why It Matters: The deal comes a day after the planemaker said Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) had secured 100 new 737 MAX-7 jet orders — its biggest order since the planes were ungrounded. Chicago-headquartered Boeing is making full efforts to win back and retain customers after its bestselling plane 737 MAX resumes commercial flying after a 20-month safety ban triggered by fatal crashes. Price Action: Alaska Air shares closed 3.6% higher at $69.94, Southwest shares closed 1.56% higher at $61.91, and those of Boeing closed 0.59% higher at $252.0, on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF To Begin Trading On TuesdayBoeing Enters Into .28B Loan Agreement With Banks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Student debt relief extended to 1.14 million borrowers with defaulted FFELP loans

    The Education Department (ED) is halting interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • Wall Street is pricing in $4 trillion of infrastructure spending. Here are the stocks that could benefit, according to Bank of America.

    Industrials and materials will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of an infrastructure bill, along with U.S. small-caps, say strategists at Bank of America.

  • EXPLAINER-Why Archegos Capital was in U.S. regulators' blind spot

    Some global banks are facing billions of dollars in losses after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital Management LP, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed. Despite reportedly managing several billions of dollars in assets, Archegos Capital was subject to little direct regulatory scrutiny because it operates as a family office for former New York hedge fund executive Bill Hwang. WHAT IS A FAMILY OFFICE?