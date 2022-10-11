U.S. markets closed

5G IoT Roaming Market to grow by USD 1.58 Bn by 2026, Development of wireless technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G IoT roaming market size is expected to grow by USD 1.58 bn during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 42.48% during the forecast period. The Development of wireless technologies, heavy IoT investment, and demand for private 5G networks from enterprises, governments, and industries are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization in IoT protocols, delay in spectrum harmonization across geographies, and increase in concerns over data privacy and security may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G IoT Roaming Market 2022-2026

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Driver

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market is the advancement of wireless technology. Over the next two years, there will likely be an increase in the demand for wireless technologies due to the growing usage of LPWAN, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN), 5G, wireless sensor networks, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). The requirement for higher capacity, high data rate, and high connection has also increased as a result of the rising data exchange rate among a significant number of connected devices. As a result, 5G wireless networks are seen as an important force behind IoT. Request Free Sample Report.

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Segmentation

The consumer segment's share of the 5G IoT roaming market will expand significantly. Using a SIM card from the same service provider, mobile customers can use mobile IoT (LPWA) roaming to connect their IoT devices to LTE-M or NB-IoT networks and access related IoT services across many countries and mobile networks.

North America will account for 47% of market growth. The 5G IoT roaming market in North America is primarily concentrated in the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the projection period, an increase in industrial applications will support the expansion of the 5G IoT roaming market in North America. Buy Sample Report.

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AT and T Inc.

  • China Mobile Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Orange SA

  • Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

5G IoT Roaming Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in 5G IoT roaming market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 5G IoT roaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 5G IoT roaming market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market, vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

5G IoT Roaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.58 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

42.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Neoway Technology Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., SIMCom Wireless Solutions Ltd., SK Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 China Mobile Ltd.

  • 10.5 Deutsche Telekom AG

  • 10.6 Orange SA

  • 10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 SK Inc.

  • 10.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.10 Telefonica SA

  • 10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 10.12 Vodafone Group Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

