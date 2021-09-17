U.S. markets closed

5G Market from Information Technology Industry to Witness Emergence of Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., and Fortive Corp. as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

5G Testing Equipment To Grow Worth $ 259.04 Mn during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G testing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The 5G market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the 5G market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Communications Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

The report identifies growing R&D and deployment of 5G network as one of the major factors influencing the 5G market size positively during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is another key factor driving the market's growth. However, the high deployment cost of 5G test equipment may impede the market's growth in the long run.

The 5G Testing Equipment Market is segmented by Product (Oscilloscopes, Signal generators, Signal analyzers, Network analyzers, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 5G testing equipment market covers the following areas:

5G Testing Equipment Market Sizing
5G Testing Equipment Market Forecast
5G Testing Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • Artiza Networks Inc.

  • EXFO Inc.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

