5G Market from Information Technology Industry to Witness Emergence of Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., and Fortive Corp. as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
5G Testing Equipment To Grow Worth $ 259.04 Mn during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G testing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The 5G market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the 5G market size.
Discover Communications Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!
The report identifies growing R&D and deployment of 5G network as one of the major factors influencing the 5G market size positively during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is another key factor driving the market's growth. However, the high deployment cost of 5G test equipment may impede the market's growth in the long run.
The 5G Testing Equipment Market is segmented by Product (Oscilloscopes, Signal generators, Signal analyzers, Network analyzers, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The 5G testing equipment market covers the following areas:
5G Testing Equipment Market Sizing
5G Testing Equipment Market Forecast
5G Testing Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Anritsu Corp.
Artiza Networks Inc.
EXFO Inc.
Fortive Corp.
Intertek Group Plc
Keysight Technologies Inc.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Teradyne Inc.
Viavi Solutions Inc.
Related Reports:
5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Communication Test Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Anritsu Corp.
Artiza Networks Inc.
EXFO Inc.
Fortive Corp.
Intertek Group Plc
Keysight Technologies Inc.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Teradyne Inc.
Viavi Solutions Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-market-from-information-technology-industry-to-witness-emergence-of-anritsu-corp-artiza-networks-inc-exfo-inc-and-fortive-corp-as-prominent-vendors--17-000-technavio-reports-301379417.html
SOURCE Technavio