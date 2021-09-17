5G Market from Information Technology Industry to Witness Emergence of Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., and Fortive Corp. as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

5G Testing Equipment To Grow Worth $ 259.04 Mn during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G testing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The 5G market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the 5G market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report identifies growing R&D and deployment of 5G network as one of the major factors influencing the 5G market size positively during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is another key factor driving the market's growth. However, the high deployment cost of 5G test equipment may impede the market's growth in the long run.

The 5G Testing Equipment Market is segmented by Product (Oscilloscopes, Signal generators, Signal analyzers, Network analyzers, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 5G testing equipment market covers the following areas:

5G Testing Equipment Market Sizing

5G Testing Equipment Market Forecast

5G Testing Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Anritsu Corp.

Artiza Networks Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Teradyne Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

