5G mmWave Technology Market to grow by USD 674.1 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G mmWave technology market is set to grow by USD 674.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026

The rising demand for high-speed networks increased deployment of telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services will offer immense growth opportunities.

5G MmWave 2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global 5G mmWave technology market is fragmented and highly competitive. Prominent vendors are adopting growth strategies for improving their portfolio of products by integrating more optimized technology and increasing their market penetration by acquiring other companies. Vendors compete based on services and quality, apart from providing innovative products. Owing to the high level of innovation, vendors are investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge.

Some of these vendors include Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for fast networks is one of the main drivers boosting the 5G MmWave technology market. However, the market for 5G MmWave technology will face significant challenges during the projected period due to the ambiguous economic climate.

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G mmWave technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G mmWave technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G mmWave technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G mmWave technology market vendors

5G MmWave Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $674.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Wired/fiber connection replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cellular backhaul/fronthaul - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aviat Networks Inc.

10.4 Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc.

10.5 Eravant

10.6 Farran

10.7 Keysight Technologies Inc.

10.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.9 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

10.10 Siklu Inc.

10.11 Smiths Group Plc

10.12 Vubiq Networks Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

