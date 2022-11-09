U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

5G mmWave Technology Market to grow by USD 674.1 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G mmWave technology market is set to grow by USD 674.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026

The rising demand for high-speed networks increased deployment of telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services will offer immense growth opportunities.

5G MmWave 2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global 5G mmWave technology market is fragmented and highly competitive. Prominent vendors are adopting growth strategies for improving their portfolio of products by integrating more optimized technology and increasing their market penetration by acquiring other companies. Vendors compete based on services and quality, apart from providing innovative products. Owing to the high level of innovation, vendors are investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge.

Some of these vendors include Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for fast networks is one of the main drivers boosting the 5G MmWave technology market. However, the market for 5G MmWave technology will face significant challenges during the projected period due to the ambiguous economic climate.

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G mmWave technology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 5G mmWave technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 5G mmWave technology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G mmWave technology market vendors

Satellite Transponder Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers satellite transponder market segmentation by application (communication, EO, technology development, navigation, and space science) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Biometric Access Control Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the biometric access control systems market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare sector, and transportation sector) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

5G MmWave Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

$674.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Wired/fiber connection replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cellular backhaul/fronthaul - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aviat Networks Inc.

  • 10.4 Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc.

  • 10.5 Eravant

  • 10.6 Farran

  • 10.7 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

  • 10.10 Siklu Inc.

  • 10.11 Smiths Group Plc

  • 10.12 Vubiq Networks Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-mmwave-technology-market-to-grow-by-usd-674-1-mn-by-2026--segmentation-by-application-and-geography---technavio-301671336.html

SOURCE Technavio

