5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in Asia-Pacific: Customer Experience Improvements Crucial for Future Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) 5G market generated revenue of $6.59 billion in 2021, and it is likely to reach $35.22 billion in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8% from 2021 to 2026. Market focus is shifting even more towards growing the enterprise segment, which makes commercial sense. 5G monetization in APAC for both the consumer and enterprise segments is being driven by intelligence and automation that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to address local behaviors, needs, and preferences. Contribution from 5G network slicing to revenue is delayed, but the publisher expects that by 2025, it will account for 43.9% of total 5G revenue in APAC.

Simplification, digital, agile, managed, and value creation are fast becoming hygiene factors to cope with the increasingly complex 5G era. To stay relevant, timely, and competitive, the joint enablement of new digital services and new viable business models that can create new options or possibilities will be helpful to drive both 5G and economic growth. Beyond enabling strategic partnerships, industry players must extend the level of support that is necessary to overcome gaps and broaden boundaries.

For successful 5G monetization, industry competitors should work to apply technology that can create new dimensions and new ways of working or living. Innovative technology should not be used to replace old processes and systems that use older or cheaper solutions. Instead, the need isfor visionaries to dream up a new world for the techies to build using new technology. This is a space where 5G is strong and will excel. 5G monetization requires out-of-the-box thinking, which is why the publisher looks towards the innovative companies of the world as the movers whowill capitalize on it.

With the journey to the cloud settling on multi-cloud or hybrid cloud rather than cloud-native as the solution, the next uncertainty and wave of growth is in the direction personalization will take. This will be an interesting space to watch and understand how well technology can get to know a person to serve its intended purpose. The metaverse concept seems promising; however, the concept is still at a nascent stage and is not ready to impact 5G during the duration of this study (2021-2026).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Customer Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Discussion on 5G Monetization

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Discussion on 5G Monetization

  • 5G Enterprise - Checklist for 5G Monetization

  • 5G Enterprise - Cisco Case Study

  • 5G Enterprise - Microsoft Case Study

5. 5G Adoption Strategies

  • Plans for Incorporation of 5G into Company - Malaysia

  • Benefits of 5G to Company - Malaysia

  • Challenges Faced in Planning the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

  • Risks Faced in the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

  • Approach to the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

  • Business Drivers Supporting Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

  • Solution Drivers Supporting Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

  • Discussion on 5G Adoption Strategy - Malaysia

  • Discussion on 5G Adoption Strategy - APAC

6. Respondent Demographics

  • Survey Respondents by Industry

  • Survey Respondents by Role

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Private 5G Networks for the Enterprise Segment

  • Growth Opportunity 2: E2E Solutions for the Enterprise Segment

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Customer Experience Improvements for Customer Segments

8. The Last Word

  • Conclusions and Recommendations

9. Appendix

  • List of Other Companies

10. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • Why Frost, Why Now?

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a65pde

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-monetization-and-adoption-strategies-in-asia-pacific-customer-experience-improvements-crucial-for-future-growth-301641387.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

