5G Network Infrastructure Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of USD 38.5 Bn by 2028 at 50.7%CAGR Reported by Brandessence Market Research

·7 min read

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 38.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 50.7% over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited Logo
Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited Logo

5G Network Infrastructure is comprised of small and macro-cell base stations integrated with high end computing capacities which are needed for the efficient functioning of 5G technology standards for related cellular networks. There are two main types of 5G network infrastructure including standalone and non-standalone ones. These infrastructures provide low latency coverage for the large data streams to support applications such as IoT devices, augmented devices, and semi-autonomous vehicles. The escalating demand for mobile broadband services, widespread adoption of smart devices, and technological advancements in the field are primarily aiding the expansion of this business vertical.

Furthermore, rising R&D investments, increase in mobile internet traffic, growing disposable income levels of the masses are augmenting the outlook of this market sphere. Also, emergence of prominent players in the industry, the escalating demand for efficient internet connectivity across sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, and BFSI, among others coupled with the growing digital literacy of the masses are adding momentum to the progression of the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market.

Moreover, growing efforts of various governments to evolve the digital infrastructure of their respective nations is creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper. On the contrary, rising occurrences of cybercrime and potential environmental threats posed by 5G network spectrum are hindering the remuneration scope of this marketplace.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/2176

Competitive Hierarchy

The key players influencing the competitive trends of this business vertical are

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Fujitsu Limited

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • CommScope Inc.

  • NEC Corporation

  • Altiostar

  • Airspan Networks

  • Cisco Systems

  • ZTE Corporation

  • Casa Systems

  • others.

Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Services

  • Solutions

By Network Architecture:

  • Standalone

  • Non-Standalone

By Spectrum:

  • Sub-6 GHz

  • mmWave

By End-User:

  • Residential

  • Enterprise/corporate

  • Industrial

  • Smart city

  • Healthcare facilities

  • Transportation & logistics

  • Public safety and defense

  • Energy & utility

  • Others

Which Spectrum Segment is expected to grow exponentially over 2022-2028?

The mmWave segment is anticipated to amplify substantially over the assessment duration since it can deliver blazing fast internet speed as compared to its counterparts.

Which is the fastest growing end user segment in this industry?

The industrial segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this marketplace due to the growing industrial digitalization trends and elevating demand for process automation in a wide range of industries.

These companies are focussing on to gain early mover's advantage in this competitive market. For that, they are inking strategic partnership deals while involving in mergers & acquisitions, new product/service launches, and collaborations, among others.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2176

Major Developments

In January 2022, Telesat joined hands with ENCQOR 5G to facilitate demonstrations and trial-based activities for enhance 5G connectivity for industries functioning in rural locations of Canada.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This market vertical has been gaining robust momentum over the years due to the emergence of a wide range of expansion inducing factors.

There has been an increased mobile network traffic across the globe. This is powered by the growing cell phone adoption, rising income levels, and escalating demand for continuous internet connectivity. With rapid digital evolution, efficient internet connectivity has become a vital necessity for the smooth functioning of various sectors. High end internet-based technologies are being adopted by verticals such as healthcare, entertainment, BFSI, and manufacturing, among others to facilitate various operations. These factors have pushed smartphone companies to introduce products that can easily accommodate 5G connectivity while leaving a room for the integration of the upcoming connectivity versions. This in turn is stimulating the outlook of this business vertical.

With rapid internet proliferation, digitalization, and adoption of smart devices, online entertainment content is gaining immense popularity. In fact, the younger population is hooked to web-based entertainment portals to view shows, movies, short videos along with informational content like news. They have started relying on web-based portals for their daily dose of entertainment and news. Moreover, the growing popularity of social media has created the need for strong and continuous internet connectivity. These factors are paving profitable prospects for the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market.

Also, the emergence of telehealth services, rising trends of manufacturing automation, along with increasing use of connected devices across residential and commercial complexes are bolstering the growth of this industry sphere.

Region-Wise Insights

How is Asia Pacific faring in this market vertical?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe. This is attributable to the presence of noteworthy 5G and telecommunication operators, rising smartphone adoption, growing income levels, increasing digitalization trends, and surging income levels of the masses.

What prospects are in store for Europe over the forecast duration?

Europe is anticipated to generate significant returns over the estimated timeline owing to widespread technological advances in the field, escalating demand for efficient connectivity solutions, rising government efforts to bring about a massive digital evolution in the region, and growing social media penetration.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading network architecture segment in the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market?

The non-standalone segment presently leads the market in terms of revenue share. This is ascribed to the fact that non-standalone network can interoperate with the existing 4G network infrastructure and does not require any additional efforts.

On Special Requirement 5G Network Infrastructure Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2176

Related Reports:

  • Global 5G Chipset Market is valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 53.26 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 65.0% over the forecast period.

  • Global Messaging Security Market is valued at USD 4.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.51% over the forecast period.

  • Global 2G/3G/4G/5G Wireless Infrastructure market and covers historical and forecast data for Technology, regional and country.

  • Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) Market: The forecast period 2019-2025

  • Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

  • Electronic Lab Notebook Market is valued at USD 515.8 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 765.4 Million by 2028 with CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

  • Home Security Market is valued at USD 61.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 95.16 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.54% over the forecast period.

  • Time-Sensitive Networking Market By Component (Switches, Hubs, Routers, & Gateways, Connectors, Power Supply Devices, Controllers & Processors, Memory), By Application (Power & Energy, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2027

  • The Global 6G Market is Estimated to Touch USD 1.04 Billion in 2028 and is expected to reach USD 40.99 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 150.4% over the Forecast Period

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: LinkedIn Blog: Smart Home Security Companies  , What is Market Research?

What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant  
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com  
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com  
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155  
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-network-infrastructure-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-a-valuation-of-usd-38-5-bn-by-2028-at-50-7cagr-reported--by-brandessence-market-research-301696869.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

