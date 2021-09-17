U.S. markets closed

5G Network Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of 5G Networks For Smart Cities to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $ 24.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a free sample report.

The surging adoption of 5G networks for smart cities, growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity, and increasing government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks, the threat of cybersecurity breach, and the high deployment cost of 5G technology will challenge the growth of the market participants.

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

5G Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43790

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Communication Test Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 5G equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • 5G Equipment Market size

  • 5G Equipment Market trends

  • 5G Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 5G Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 5g equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 5g equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 5g equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5g equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • ZTE Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-network-market-2021-2025--adoption-of-5g-networks-for-smart-cities-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378883.html

SOURCE Technavio

