5G Network Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of 5G Networks For Smart Cities to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $ 24.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The surging adoption of 5G networks for smart cities, growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity, and increasing government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks, the threat of cybersecurity breach, and the high deployment cost of 5G technology will challenge the growth of the market participants.
5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
5G Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 5G equipment market report covers the following areas:
5G Equipment Market size
5G Equipment Market trends
5G Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.
5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 5G Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist 5g equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the 5g equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the 5g equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5g equipment market vendors
