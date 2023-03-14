U.S. markets closed

5G NTN Market Report 2022: Need for NTN in Evolution Toward 5G and 6G Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G NTN Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), End-Use Industry (Maritime, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Mining), Application (EMBB, URLLC, and MMTC), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The 5G NTN market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. Mining companies are implementing the latest automation technologies to improve their operations. For instance, Boliden, a Swedish mine operator, partnered with Ericsson to build an autonomous gold mine where Ericsson installed the 5G network at the mining site, and also the increasing need to support vessels with high data rates for applications, such as video and data file transfer, is driving the demand for 5G NTN solutions.

By platform, LEO satellite to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

LEO is emerging as a preferred solution to develop a 5G NTN system to enhance network coverage and offer ample opportunities to bridge the connectivity divide. Countries in the Middle East & Africa, such as Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, are leveraging the capabilities of LEO technology to their vision for 2030.

Governments in various countries are also supporting the expansion of network coverage by integrating the terrestrial network with LEO satellite to build a 5G NTN system. In July 2019, the Government of Canada and Telesat signed a deal of USD 600 million to reduce the connectivity gap across Canada with the LEO satellite constellation of Telesat. In August 2022, MediaTek and Rohde & Schwarz collaborated to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G NTN to provide more reliable and fast connectivity by executing a NodeB network (gNB) test over an LEO satellite. The company has achieved a new 5G milestone by powering a smartphone with a 5G NTN connection for the first time.

By application, eMBB to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

5G NTN focused on the deployment of eMBB to provide high bandwidth with moderate latency, support high mobility of approximately 500 Kmph, and handle 10,000 times more traffic. There are a few use cases mentioned in release-18 related to eMBB, which include mobility enhancement, MIMO, and network power saving. Various leading players are adopting enhanced mobile broadband to offer 5G network connectivity similar to LTE services. With 5G NTN, eMBB services provide excellent broadband connectivity in rural and under-served areas on moving platforms, such as aircraft and vessels.

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the 5G NTN market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by the existence of a large population, developing infrastructure and technology. The need to improve public safety in disaster and other emergency situations is also a major driver to adoption of 5G NTN solutionsin this region. The region is witnessing a surge in smart infrastructures, such as smart city projects, creating a greater demand for public safety and security technologies such as surveillance systems, scanning and screening systems, and critical communication networks.

Various industries such as aerospace, maritime, defense, and others are adopting integrated 5G network and satellite-based solutions to enhance network coverage in diverse locations. In the marine industry, maritime satellite technology has been adopted to leverage advanced communication networks to establish communication with employees working at remote offshore locations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need to Address Extreme Coverage Extension

  • 3GPP Evolution Toward NTN Interworking and Integration

Restraints

  • Meeting Demand on Ground Stations

Opportunities

  • Need for NTN in Evolution Toward 5G and 6G

  • 5G NB-IoT NTN Contributing to Global High Speed

Challenges

  • Propagation Delay and Low Latency due to Large Distance Between Satellites and Terrestrial Use

  • Doppler Frequency Shift Owing to Mobility Issues


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 5G Ntn Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Solutions
6.4 Services

7 5G Ntn Market, by Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 UAS Platform
7.3 LEO Satellite
7.4 MEO Satellite
7.5 Geo Satellite

8 5G Ntn Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 EMBB
8.3 MMTC
8.4 URLLC

9 5G Ntn Market, by End-use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Maritime
9.3 Aerospace and Defense
9.4 Government
9.5 Mining
9.6 Other End-use Industries

10 5G Ntn Market, by Location
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Urban
10.3 Rural
10.4 Remote
10.5 Isolated

11 5G Ntn Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Anritsu

  • Ast Spacemobile

  • Echostar

  • Ericsson

  • Gatehouse

  • Gilat Satellite Networks

  • Globalstar

  • Inmarsat

  • Intelsat

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Mediatek

  • Nelco

  • Nokia

  • Omnispace

  • Oneweb

  • Qualcomm

  • Rohde & Schwarz

  • Ses

  • Skylo

  • Softbank

  • Spacex

  • Spirent

  • Telefonica

  • Telesat

  • Thales

  • Thales Alenia Space

  • Viasat

  • Zte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97jawg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-17

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-ntn-market-report-2022-need-for-ntn-in-evolution-toward-5g-and-6g-presents-opportunities-301772081.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

