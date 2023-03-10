U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

5G phased array antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2022 to 2027, High adoption of smartphones and tablets to boost the market - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G phased array antenna market size is estimated to grow by USD 722.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving the market growth, although factors such as the high deployment cost of 5G technology may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027

5G phased array antenna market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving market growth.

  • Shipments of smartphones are likely to increase during the forecast period owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India.

  • 5G phased array antennae are used for several applications in smartphones.

  • They are also used in tablets and IoT devices.

  • Thus, manufacturers of 5G phased array antennae are expected to develop high-performance 5G phased array antennae to meet the demands of smartphones and tablet manufacturers.

  • Such factors will positively impact the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high deployment cost of 5G technology is challenging market growth.

  • The acquisition cost of 5G technology is high.

  • In addition, there are concerns related to the high installation cost of small cell networks and limited security for outdoor power systems.

  • Large organizations have to adhere to stringent regulations enforced by standard telecommunication organizations.

  • Moreover, competitive pricing by customers affects the profit margins of companies.

  • These factors might hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

5G phased array antenna market – Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (mobile devices and infrastructure) and type (24-30 GHz, 37-40 GHz, and others).

  • The mobile devices segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the onset of various new devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets. The demand for 5G phased array antennae from the mobile segment is high in developed countries such as the US and Germany.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global 5G phased array antenna market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5G phased array antenna market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Data traffic in North America is higher than in other regions, which increases the need for high-speed and high-bandwidth networks. Hence, the demand for 5G networks is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for IoT solutions is increasing in the region due to the increase in the use of mobile phones and smartphones.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

5G phased array antenna market – Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increased proliferation of IoT is a key trend in the market.

  • There are various applications of IoT, ranging from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles.

  • Designers have to handle implementation challenges, such as power efficiency, in IoT devices.

  • 5G phased array antenna helps in addressing these challenges, owing to their re-programmability and low power consumption.

  • Therefore, the increasing adoption of IoT and 5G technology is expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 5G phased array antenna market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G phased array antenna market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 5G phased array antenna market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 5G phased array antenna market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G phased array antenna market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 5G in defense market size is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the 5G in defense market segmentation by communication technology (small cell and macro cell) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The 5G Internet of Things (IoT) roaming market size is expected to increase by USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 42.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the 5G IoT roaming market segmentation by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

5G Phased Array Antenna Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 722.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

2J Antennas s.r.o., ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L., Amkor Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Anritsu Corp., Ball Corp., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd., FlexGigaHertz S.A., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Movandi Corp., Polytenna Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sofant Technologies Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TMY Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 5G phased array antenna market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 24-30 GHz - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 37-40 GHz - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L.

  • 12.4 Anokiwave Inc.

  • 12.5 Anritsu Corp.

  • 12.6 Ball Corp.

  • 12.7 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

  • 12.8 Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 FlexGigaHertz S.A.

  • 12.10 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.14 Movandi Corp.

  • 12.15 Polytenna Technologies Inc.

  • 12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 12.17 ZTE Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/5g-phased-array-antennamarket

Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027
Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-phased-array-antenna-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-48-from-2022-to-2027--high-adoption-of-smartphones-and-tablets-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301768077.html

SOURCE Technavio

