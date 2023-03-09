U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

5G Security Market Will Reach USD 24.89 Billion By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G security market is projected to reach USD 24.89 billion by 2030 at a mammoth CAGR of 40.60%, according to P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

This growth can be credited to the increasing worries for the security of the 5G network, because of the surging number of attacks on them, and the growing need for quick network connectivity.

Furthermore, the chances for growth are projected to rise with the requirement of corporate companies, the government, and the manufacturing sector for private 5G networks and the increasing operator expenditure on dynamic infrastructure.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/5g-security-market-report/report-sample

MVNOs Concentrating on Shielding Carrier Networks 

The sudden hike in the count of network attacks has forced several operators to concentrate more on safeguarding their carrier networks. For example, in 2017, O2 Telefonica of Spain employed 660 analysts and 1,100 other personnel to work at six security operation centers throughout the globe, in the wake of a bank heist.

Services Category Is Set To Grow at Faster Pace

In the coming few years, the services category is projected to grow faster, at a rate of approximately 41.2%. Among end users, service need has amplified with the advancing technological trends. The security of the 5G network needs to be managed at all stages of implementation and operation, as it is new to companies and telcos.

Security Need Is Higher for 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

In 2022, the 5G NR Non-standalone architecture category held the larger market share, of above 64.0%. The first few 5G networks rolled out are all non-standalone setups, which focus more on advancing the broadband, to offer better and steady connectivity and improved information transmission capability.

They also adhere to the 3GPP's guideline that early 5G network and device rollouts be subject to NSA action. As a result, the existing 4G frame will support the 5G network.

Thus, as the acceptance of 5G surges, companies that are required to be the first to provide 5G connectivity will comply with the NSA's mandates. Due to such factors, the 5G NR non-standalone architecture is cost-efficient, which is why companies are keener to spend on 5G security systems that utilize a non-standalone architecture.

Browse detailed report on 5G Security Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

North America Secures 5G Networks Most Extensively 

North America is leading the industry because vital 5G technology enhancements have been made and several steps taken to prevent data leaks in the continent. Additionally, spectra for 5G are being awarded rapid throughout the region for both the low-band and high-band ranges.

Demand for 5G Security Solutions To Boom in APAC

The APAC region will be one of the fastest-growing markets for 5G security solutions because of its huge mobile subscriber base and the government efforts to roll out fifth-generation networks.

5G Security Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

5G Security Market Analysis by Component 

  • Solution

  • Services

5G Security Market Analysis by Architecture

  • 5G NR Standalone

  • 5G NR Non-Standalone

5G Security Market Analysis by Network Component Security

  • Radio Access Network Security

  • Core Security

5G Security Market Analysis by Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

5G Security Market Analysis by Application

  • Virtual & Augmented Reality

  • Connected Automotive

  • Smart Manufacturing

  • Wireless eHealth

  • Smart Cities

5G Security Market Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Retail

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Public Safety

  • Media & Entertainment

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

5G Infrastructure Market Trends, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

5G Network Slicing Market Trends, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

BFSI Security Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Security as a Service Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-security-market-will-reach-usd-24-89-billion-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301767742.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

