U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.20
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5700
    -0.1700 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,385.44
    -445.22 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.11
    -7.66 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,631.09
    -420.61 (-1.50%)
     

5G services market size to grow by USD 170.30 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global 5G services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The 5G services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The  5G services market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Services Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Services Market

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample Report.

Global 5G services market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global 5G services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global 5G services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer 5G services market are AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc and others.

The global 5G services market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by growing R&D and deployment of the 5G network. The existing vendors in the market compete based on product design, aesthetics, functionality, and applications. The degree of competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product extensions, fostering further the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor offerings -

  • AT and T Inc.: The company offers a wide range of 5G gaming services.

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers 5G services for better streaming and browsing experience.

  • BT Group Plc: The company offers a wide range of 5G services for a wide range of applications such as gaming and others

  • Deutsche Telekom AG: The company offers 5G services for applications such as multimedia and others.

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.: The company offers a wide range of 5G services through its subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO INC.

  • For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Global 5G services market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global 5G services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5G services market.

  • North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 5G services in North America.

Segment overview

Based on end-user, the global 5G services market is segmented into consumer and enterprise.

Download a sample report 

Global 5G services market– Market dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - The expansion of R&D and the rollout of the 5G network are two significant factors propelling growth in the market for 5G services. Vendors compete for the right to deploy 5G networks, particularly in the Americas. Factors such as increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services, increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population, and increasing government initiatives for high-speed 5G network connectivity will have a positive impact on the global 5G services market during the forecast period.

  • Major Challenge - The 5G services market will face significant challenges due to the high deployment costs of 5G technology during the forecasted period. One of the issues that are expected to limit the growth of the global 5G test equipment market is the high cost of small cell network installation and the lack of security for remotely located outdoor power systems. Furthermore, the market is expected to face challenges due to the high cost of the new frequency spectrum released and the strict guidelines set forth by telecommunication standard groups.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 5G services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 5G services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 5G services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G services market vendors


Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The Children Day Care Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01 % between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (center-based and home-based), end-user (preschool children, infants and toddlers, and older children), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The Online On-demand Home Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

5G Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 170.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

25.20

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.

  • BT Group Plc

  • Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • Orange SA

  • SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

  • Telstra Corp. Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vodafone Group Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 5G Services Market
Global 5G Services Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-170-30-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301703019.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. "The Twitter nightmare continues."

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • 10 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best tobacco and cigarette stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy. The global tobacco products market grew from $234.84 billion in 2021 to $250.51 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate […]

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

    TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

  • Here’s What Makes Icahn Enterprises (IEP) an Attractive Investment

    CrossingBridge Advisors, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund continues to find “money-good” bonds and leveraged loans that have attractive yields with potential for additional upside if anticipated events come to pass. On the other hand, the fund is avoiding industries […]

  • Why Carvana Rose Then Fell This Morning

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.