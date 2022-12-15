5G services market size to grow by USD 170.30 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global 5G services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The 5G services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The 5G services market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Services Market

Global 5G services market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global 5G services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global 5G services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer 5G services market are AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc and others.

The global 5G services market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by growing R&D and deployment of the 5G network. The existing vendors in the market compete based on product design, aesthetics, functionality, and applications. The degree of competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product extensions, fostering further the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor offerings -

AT and T Inc.: The company offers a wide range of 5G gaming services.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers 5G services for better streaming and browsing experience.

BT Group Plc: The company offers a wide range of 5G services for a wide range of applications such as gaming and others

Deutsche Telekom AG: The company offers 5G services for applications such as multimedia and others.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.: The company offers a wide range of 5G services through its subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO INC.

Global 5G services market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global 5G services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5G services market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 5G services in North America.

Segment overview

Based on end-user, the global 5G services market is segmented into consumer and enterprise.

Global 5G services market– Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - The expansion of R&D and the rollout of the 5G network are two significant factors propelling growth in the market for 5G services . Vendors compete for the right to deploy 5G networks, particularly in the Americas. Factors such as increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services, increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population, and increasing government initiatives for high-speed 5G network connectivity will have a positive impact on the global 5G services market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge - The 5G services market will face significant challenges due to the high deployment costs of 5G technology during the forecasted period. One of the issues that are expected to limit the growth of the global 5G test equipment market is the high cost of small cell network installation and the lack of security for remotely located outdoor power systems. Furthermore, the market is expected to face challenges due to the high cost of the new frequency spectrum released and the strict guidelines set forth by telecommunication standard groups.

What are the key data covered in this 5G services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G services market vendors



5G Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 170.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 25.20 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

