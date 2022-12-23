U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

5G Substrate Materials Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from Various End User Industries Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Substrate Materials Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyimide, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Others), By Application (Smartphones, Base Station, Others), By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028. This can be ascribed to the growing investments toward the adoption and deployment of 5G communication across the globe. Globally, China and United States are significantly ahead of other nations in their 5G rollout, with a combined 652 cities, with 356 cities in China and 296 cities in United States respectively.

Besides, growing need to develop high performance advanced materials enabling the roll out of 5G technologies is expected to support the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, surge in the number of internet users worldwide and edge computing devices is expected to foster the growth of global 5G substrate materials market. In 2021, the number of internet users worldwide was 4.9 billion, up from 4.6 billion in 2020.

Growing Demand from Various End User Industries

The increasing demand for 5G substrate materials from various end user industries such as automotive radars, 5G base station antennas and smartphone antennas is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Similarly, growing trend of miniaturization across electronic devices is further expected to support the market growth for 5G substrate materials. Also, increasing demand for nanotechnology and high-end computing system is further expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Investments in Deployment of 5G Network

Various countries across the globe are making heavy investments in order to deploy and increase their 5G network. In the race of deploying 5G network, countries are pushing toward advanced 5G plans and building a more comprehensive core network of base stations and equipment. Various countries such as China, United States, Philippines, South Korea, among others have made significant strides towards 5G deployment. As of April 2022, number of cities in which 5G is available in Philippines were 98 and that in South Korea were 85. China is leading across the globe in terms of 5G deployment owing to the initiatives taken by the government and various players operating in the market.

Market Segmentation

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market can be segmented based on material, application and region. Based on material, market can be categorized into polytetrafluoroethylene, polyimide, liquid crystal polymer, and others. Based on application, the market can be segmented into smartphones, base stations, and others. Regionally, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. China holds a significant positioning in the 5G substrate materials market owing to the growing number of 5G base stations and the presence of various smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Apple.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand from Various End-user Industries

  • High Demand of Faster Internet

  • Investment in Deployment of 5G Network

Challenges

  • High Cost of 5G Substrate Materials Affecting Market Growth

  • Different Technical Challenges That Manufacturing Companies Face

Report Scope:

In this report, Global 5G Substrate Materials Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Material:

  • Polytetrafluoroethylene

  • Polyimide

  • Liquid Crystal Polymer

  • Others

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Application:

  • Smartphones

  • Base Station

  • Others

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Turkey

  • Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

6. North America 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

7. Europe 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

9. South America 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa 5G Substrate Materials Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Porters Five Forces Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Glass Company Inc

  • Dupont De Nemours Inc

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Avient Corporation

  • Taiwan Union Technology Corporation.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

  • Rogers Corporation

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7ng4o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


