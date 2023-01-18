U.S. markets closed

The 5G Technology Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 48.3% During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global IoT Connections Paving the Way for 5G Infrastructure Solutions, Aiding Growth of the Market: Recording a CAGR of 48.3% through the forecast period. North America is a sizable market for 5G technology, with the US contributing 51.1% of total sales. The 5G technology industry in the US is anticipated to reach a sizeable value of US$ 385.1 billion. Plans for 5G offer a comprehensive approach to network technologies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G technology market demand is subjected to record a CAGR of 48.3%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 19.3 billion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 994.8 billion by 2033.

A key aspect driving the demand for 5G technology is its capacity to offer new services with ultra-reliable, available, low-latency connectivity, such as remote control of key infrastructure, automobiles, and medical procedures, which can alter industries.

The advancement of digital transformation has significantly assisted industries in updating their present operations and, as a consequence, expanding their profits throughout the years. Technological concepts like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), and others are predicted to aid in the growth of the global 5G technology market in the coming years.

To Get Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9011

According to The GSM Association's Mobile Economy Report 2019, the number of global IoT connections is expected to quadruple to 25 billion between 2018 and 2025, with IoT income reaching US$ 1.2 trillion., The research stated that over 700 million people were expected to enroll in mobile services by 2025, with 5G technology accounting for only 20% of the technical mix.

Certain key players see a 5G future in which remote monitoring ensures clean water, reduces food shortages, and enhances public safety by providing early warnings of floods, earthquakes, and mudslides.

Network slicing is an important tool for service providers to satisfy the various needs of businesses. The technology enables the provider to construct a dedicated virtual network based on the use case or customer service requirements. For example, the network requirements for healthcare providers are likely to be considerably different from those for smart agriculture.

It increases the security of mission-critical services. When network slices are designated for certain services, they improve dependability and simplify operations. During the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group's 5G trial in January 2020, a market player in China conducted 5G New Radio testing utilizing a 2.6 GHz spectrum. The company's leading position in test completion, as well as the newly obtained findings, are likely to aid in the formation of a set of uniform global standards, allowing China to successfully complete the second phase of 5G testing.

Vendors are vying for the implementation of 5G networks, particularly in North America. The growth of 5G technology is projected to drive market suppliers to build wireless test equipment capable of properly supporting the technology. The Indian government is also trying to establish a fund for the development of 5G technology, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

However, small cell installations face onerous regulatory, financial, and administrative requirements in many parts of the world, which is expected to delay the rollout of 5G technology. The high installation cost of tiny cell networks and the lack of security for distantly located outdoor power systems may impede the 5G technology market growth.

Request Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9011

Key Takeaways:

Throughout the forecast period, the United States is predicted to have a sizable share of the global 5G technology market. This is because 5G plans offer a comprehensive approach to network technologies. It is achieved by using the ability to innovate and invest while also developing government policies to support and complement those strengths.

The 5G technology market in Asia Pacific is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period, led by China and Japan. This is attributed to major parties continuing to push for the creation of a 5G plus gigabit fiber network, as well as improving multi-frequency collaboration, co-construction, and sharing.

Owing to the vital role of 5G technology in assisting governments and public organizations in making cities smart, the "smart cities" application type is expected to hold considerable revenue throughout the forecast period.

As it contributes to spectral efficiency by reducing signal loss and radio interference, the "5G RAN" technology type and is the most innovative category for key businesses and accounts for a significant percentage.

Competitive Landscape:

The global 5G technology industry is fragmented owing to the presence of both international and domestic competitors. Numerous corporations have a substantial market share in their respective industries. Well-known firms frequently appreciate organic developments such as product approvals and the benefits of C-RAN. These elements are likely to propel the global 5G technology market forward.

Key Players:

  • Ericsson

  • Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Nokia Networks

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Orange S.A.

  • China Mobile Limited

  • K.T. Corporation

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Recent Developments:

  • In October 2022, HFCL Limited introduced the Radio Unit 5G 8T8R, a next-generation R.U. with a small form factor that offers digital beamforming, increased energy efficiency, and zero-touch provisioning.

  • In January 2021, AT&T launched its 5G+ services in many notable Tampa areas and events, including Channel District and Raymond James Stadium in the United States.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9011

Key Segments Profiled in the 5G Technology Market

By Technology Type:

  • 5G RAN

  • 5G NG Core

  • NFVI

  • Routing Backhaul

  • Optical Backhaul

  • Others

By Application:

  • Virtual & Augmented Reality

  • Connected Automotive

  • Smart Manufacturing

  • Connected Energy

  • Wireless eHealth

  • Connected Drones

  • Smart Cities

  • Others

By Vertical:

  • Manufacturing

  • Automotive

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Public Safety

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends     

1.3. Supply-side Trends        
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis        
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy              
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/5g-technology-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage On Technology Domain:

Customer Experience Platforms Market Size: According to Future Market Insights, the customer experience platforms market will generate $7,753.9 million in sales in 2021. (FMI). The market for customer experience platforms as a whole is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028, reaching approximately US$ 18,972.7 Mn.

Industrial Transceivers Market Analysis: Demand for industrial transceivers is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032. Long-reach network infrastructure needed to accelerate development of smart cities and facilitate a wide area network.

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Growth: Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach a valuation of just under US$ 576 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 19.96% from 2020 to 2027.

Consent management Market Share: The consent management market is valued at US$ 988 Mn in 2021. It is set to grow at 9% CAGR through 2028.

Mobile CRM Market Demand: Global mobile CRM market revenue currently stands at US$ 26.2 Bn, and is predicted to exhibit progression at an impressive CAGR of 10.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 52.4 Bn by the end of 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogsYouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


