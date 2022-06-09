5G Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 128.46 billion | Deutsche Telekom AG, Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., and Qualcomm Inc. Emerge as Key Vendors Among Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " 5G Technology Market by Component (Software and Services), End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and utilities, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the 5G technology market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 128.46 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 69.34% during the forecast period.

5G Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 69.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 128.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 67.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, T Mobile US Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corp. Ltd., TietoEVRY Corp., TIM S.p.A., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Landscape

The 5G technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the setting up of 5G networks requires government permission for which bids are announced, the competition is high among vendors.

Top 5G Technology Companies Covered with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in this report are:



Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing R&D and deployment of 5G network will be influencial in driving the market growth during the forecast period. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. The Government of India is also working to create a fund for the development of 5G technology, which will further drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, strategic collaboration among market participants is one of the key 5G technology market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Various governments are working on a collaboration with market participants to accelerate the deployment of 5G technology.

Market Challenge: The high deployment cost of 5G technology will emerge as the key factor hindering the market growth. The deployment cost for LTE infrastructure alone will be more than USD 200 billion, which would be greater than upgrade costs and virtual data center processing costs. Designing and maintaining complex network virtual applications within an allocated budget is important for efficient 5G operations.

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

The 5G technology market report is segmented by Component (Software and Services), End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and utilities, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The software component segment accounted for the largest 5G technology market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Software-defined networking (SDN) is an approach to networking that uses software-based controllers or application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate with underlying hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network.

North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for 5G technology in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in countries such as the US will propel the 5G technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

