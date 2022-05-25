ReportLinker

Global 5G Tester to surpass USD 5. 25 billion by 2030 from USD 2. 34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7. 2% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Tester Market by equipment ; by End user and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280460/?utm_source=GNW

Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband.



Market Highlights

Global 5G Tester market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.2% in 2030.

The rising demand for smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features, as well as the rising demand for a single network to enable various industries to communicate with the new technologies, are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for 5G in industries such as entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, defense, and others is necessitating the use of 5G testing equipment.



Global 5G Tester Market: Segments

Telecom equipment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Tester market is segmented by End-user into Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), Telecom Service Providers, and Others. In 2020, telecom equipment manufacturers dominated the market. This is due to the increased rollout of 5G networks and long-term evolution, i.e. LTE networks, all over the world. Access multiplexers, transmission cables, and base transceiver stations are among the test devices used by telecommunications equipment manufacturers. Instrument management, repair technologies, servicing, calibration, and telecom network implementation are all made easier with test equipment. It also ensures that the goods meet international specifications.



Signal and spectrum analyzers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Tester market is segmented by equipment into Oscilloscopes, Signal and Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Signal Generators, Network Analyzers, and Others. Signal and spectrum analyzers led the industry in terms of sales in 2020. This is due to its ability to capture and interpret phase-related details of the signal, as well as its quick and easy signal analysis. Because of the growing intelligence of electronic devices, an increase in demand for signal storage and self-monitored facilities, user interface enhancements, increasing bandwidth, and modular instrumentation, the oscilloscopes segment retained a large market share in 2020.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased usage of connected devices and demand for traffic management.

In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations. Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband. The growing use of connected devices in emerging economies like China and India continues to generate data traffic in networks, highlighting the need for a more effective and stable network. Increased demand for data traffic management is expected to drive 5G technology forward, resulting in market growth that will be exponential.



Increased demand for smartphones as well as in defense and medical

The rising demand for smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features, as well as the rising demand for a single network to enable various industries to communicate with the new technologies, are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for 5G in industries such as entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, defense, and others is necessitating the use of 5G testing equipment. One of the primary factors driving demand for research equipment is the world’s hyper-connectivity.



Restraint

The cost of 5G Testers and technological issues

Smartphone Testers that support 5G are expected to be more costly than 4G Testers currently on the market. The market’s main constraints are the related cost and technical problems caused by multiple carrier participation.



Global5G Tester Market: Key Players

EXFO Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Fortive Corp.

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Trex Enterprises Corporation

Anritsu

Artiza Networks Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global5G Tester Market: Regions

Global5G Tester market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global 5G Tester APAC held the largest market share in the year 2020. Increased innovations (such as R&D operations, acquisitions, and company partnerships) related to 5G in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are driving the growth of the 5G Tester market in APAC. In the Asia Pacific, 9 countries have launched 5G, with 12 more planning to do so in the near future. China is one of the most important countries working on 5G network infrastructure. The Chinese government has been swift to coordinate and promote 5G research in the country.



Global5G Tester Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global 5G Tester report also contains analysis on:



5G Tester Market Segments:

By Equipment

Oscilloscopes

Signal and Spectrum Analyzers

Vector Signal Generators

Network Analyzers

Others

By End-user

Telecom Equipment Manufacturers

Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)

Telecom Service Providers

Others

5G Tester Market Dynamics

5G Tester Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the 5G Tester market?

What is the 5G Tester market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest 5G Tester market share?

Who are the key players in the 5G Tester market?

What are the factors driving the 5G Tester market?

5G Tester Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Report Attribute



Details



Market size value in 2020



USD 2.34 billion



Revenue forecast in 2030



USD 5.25 billion



Growth Rate



CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030



Base year for estimation



2020



Quantitative units



Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030



Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Segments covered



Equipment, End-User, and Region



Regional scope



North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key companies profiled



EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Trex Enterprises Corporation, Anritsu, Artiza Networks Inc., Other Prominent Players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280460/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



