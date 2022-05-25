U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

5G Tester Market by equipment ; by End user and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global 5G Tester to surpass USD 5. 25 billion by 2030 from USD 2. 34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7. 2% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Tester Market by equipment ; by End user and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280460/?utm_source=GNW
Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband.

Market Highlights
Global 5G Tester market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.2% in 2030.
The rising demand for smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features, as well as the rising demand for a single network to enable various industries to communicate with the new technologies, are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for 5G in industries such as entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, defense, and others is necessitating the use of 5G testing equipment.

Global 5G Tester Market: Segments
Telecom equipment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global 5G Tester market is segmented by End-user into Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), Telecom Service Providers, and Others. In 2020, telecom equipment manufacturers dominated the market. This is due to the increased rollout of 5G networks and long-term evolution, i.e. LTE networks, all over the world. Access multiplexers, transmission cables, and base transceiver stations are among the test devices used by telecommunications equipment manufacturers. Instrument management, repair technologies, servicing, calibration, and telecom network implementation are all made easier with test equipment. It also ensures that the goods meet international specifications.

Signal and spectrum analyzers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global 5G Tester market is segmented by equipment into Oscilloscopes, Signal and Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Signal Generators, Network Analyzers, and Others. Signal and spectrum analyzers led the industry in terms of sales in 2020. This is due to its ability to capture and interpret phase-related details of the signal, as well as its quick and easy signal analysis. Because of the growing intelligence of electronic devices, an increase in demand for signal storage and self-monitored facilities, user interface enhancements, increasing bandwidth, and modular instrumentation, the oscilloscopes segment retained a large market share in 2020.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased usage of connected devices and demand for traffic management.
In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations. Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband. The growing use of connected devices in emerging economies like China and India continues to generate data traffic in networks, highlighting the need for a more effective and stable network. Increased demand for data traffic management is expected to drive 5G technology forward, resulting in market growth that will be exponential.

Increased demand for smartphones as well as in defense and medical
The rising demand for smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features, as well as the rising demand for a single network to enable various industries to communicate with the new technologies, are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for 5G in industries such as entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, defense, and others is necessitating the use of 5G testing equipment. One of the primary factors driving demand for research equipment is the world’s hyper-connectivity.

Restraint
The cost of 5G Testers and technological issues
Smartphone Testers that support 5G are expected to be more costly than 4G Testers currently on the market. The market’s main constraints are the related cost and technical problems caused by multiple carrier participation.

Global5G Tester Market: Key Players
EXFO Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Fortive Corp.
Intertek Group Plc
Keysight Technologies Inc.
Siklu Communication Ltd.
Teradyne Inc.
Trex Enterprises Corporation
Anritsu
Artiza Networks Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Global5G Tester Market: Regions
Global5G Tester market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global 5G Tester APAC held the largest market share in the year 2020. Increased innovations (such as R&D operations, acquisitions, and company partnerships) related to 5G in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are driving the growth of the 5G Tester market in APAC. In the Asia Pacific, 9 countries have launched 5G, with 12 more planning to do so in the near future. China is one of the most important countries working on 5G network infrastructure. The Chinese government has been swift to coordinate and promote 5G research in the country.

Global5G Tester Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global 5G Tester report also contains analysis on:

5G Tester Market Segments:
By Equipment
Oscilloscopes
Signal and Spectrum Analyzers
Vector Signal Generators
Network Analyzers
Others
By End-user
Telecom Equipment Manufacturers
Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)
Telecom Service Providers
Others
5G Tester Market Dynamics
5G Tester Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the 5G Tester market?
What is the 5G Tester market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest 5G Tester market share?
Who are the key players in the 5G Tester market?
What are the factors driving the 5G Tester market?
5G Tester Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 2.34 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 5.25 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2020

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Equipment, End-User, and Region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled

EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Trex Enterprises Corporation, Anritsu, Artiza Networks Inc., Other Prominent Players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280460/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

