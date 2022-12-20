5G testing equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 515.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global 5G testing equipment market - Five forces

The global 5G testing equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global 5G testing equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global 5G testing equipment market as a part of the global communications equipment market, which covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio calculates the size of the global communications equipment market by considering the revenue generated from sales of communication equipment, broadcasting equipment, telecommunication equipment, and investments made by telecommunication service providers to improve their communication infrastructure.

Global 5G testing equipment market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global 5G testing equipment market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others), end-user (telecom equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, and telecom service providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The oscilloscopes segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. The demand for oscilloscopes that support higher bandwidth applications will increase among electronics manufacturers with the rollout of 5G during the forecast period. As a result, several players are focusing on offering advanced oscilloscopes that facilitate the testing of 5G networks and devices. Therefore, the launch of advanced oscilloscopes will drive the growth of the oscilloscopes segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global 5G testing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5g testing equipment market.

· APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of IoT is increasing in industrial applications in North America, especially in developed economies such as the US and Canada. In addition, the increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US is driving market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of technologies such as video streaming and online payments is also driving the market growth. These factors will provide growth opportunities for vendors in the region.

Global 5G testing equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) and LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Software-defined testing for 5G equipment is a key trend in the market. The test and measurement industry generally uses a software-defined approach to create flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment. Software modules enable engineers to develop test programs for multiple 5G technologies and standards. A software-defined approach will help combat 5G-related issues in the future. For instance, 5G NR prototyping is carried out for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding, and waveform development via reprogrammable instrumentation tools. Thus, the increasing adoption of software-defined testing for 5G equipment will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are impeding the 5G testing equipment market growth. 5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches. Such factors will hinder the growth of the 5G testing equipment market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 5G testing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G testing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G testing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G testing equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G testing equipment market vendors

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 515.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

