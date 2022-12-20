U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

5G testing equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 515.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027
For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global 5G testing equipment market - Five forces
The global 5G testing equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global 5G testing equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global 5G testing equipment market as a part of the global communications equipment market, which covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio calculates the size of the global communications equipment market by considering the revenue generated from sales of communication equipment, broadcasting equipment, telecommunication equipment, and investments made by telecommunication service providers to improve their communication infrastructure.

Find insights on the parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global 5G testing equipment market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global 5G testing equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others), end-user (telecom equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, and telecom service providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The oscilloscopes segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. The demand for oscilloscopes that support higher bandwidth applications will increase among electronics manufacturers with the rollout of 5G during the forecast period. As a result, several players are focusing on offering advanced oscilloscopes that facilitate the testing of 5G networks and devices. Therefore, the launch of advanced oscilloscopes will drive the growth of the oscilloscopes segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global 5G testing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5g testing equipment market.

·         APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of IoT is increasing in industrial applications in North America, especially in developed economies such as the US and Canada. In addition, the increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US is driving market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of technologies such as video streaming and online payments is also driving the market growth. These factors will provide growth opportunities for vendors in the region.

Download a sample report

Global 5G testing equipment market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) and LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

Software-defined testing for 5G equipment is a key trend in the market. The test and measurement industry generally uses a software-defined approach to create flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment. Software modules enable engineers to develop test programs for multiple 5G technologies and standards. A software-defined approach will help combat 5G-related issues in the future. For instance, 5G NR prototyping is carried out for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding, and waveform development via reprogrammable instrumentation tools. Thus, the increasing adoption of software-defined testing for 5G equipment will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are impeding the 5G testing equipment market growth. 5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches. Such factors will hinder the growth of the 5G testing equipment market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 5G testing equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G testing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 5G testing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 5G testing equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G testing equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 5G MmWave technology market size is expected to increase to USD 674.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (wired/fiber connection replacement, cellular backhaul/fronthaul, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The 5G equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 66.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 56,716.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (macrocell, small cell, and others), end-user (non-retail sector and retail sector), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

175

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 515.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 5G testing equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Telecom equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Original device manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Telecom service providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anritsu Corp.

  • 12.4 Artiza Networks Inc.

  • 12.5 EXFO Inc.

  • 12.6 Fortive Corp.

  • 12.7 GL Communications Inc.

  • 12.8 Innowireless Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Intertek Group Plc

  • 12.10 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 12.11 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

  • 12.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • 12.13 NetScout Systems Inc.

  • 12.14 PCTEL Inc.

  • 12.15 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.16 Teradyne Inc.

  • 12.17 Viavi Solutions Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-testing-equipment-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301706282.html

SOURCE Technavio

