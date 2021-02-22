5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Share to Hit USD 3,88,835 Million By 2027, at 24.5% CAGR Globally: Facts & Factors

According to the [210+ Pages] research study; the global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market in 2020 was approximately USD 84,076 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,88,835 Million by 2027. Top market players are Nokia Networks, Xilinx Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Ciena Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and others.

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “5G Wireless Ecosystem Market By Components (Chipsets, Small Cell Infrastructure, Wireless Devices, Macro Base Stations, 5G Communication Service, Network Switches & Routers, Enterprise Access Equipment, and Others) and By End-Users (Enterprise and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”.

“According to the research study, the global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market was estimated at USD 84,076 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,88,835 Million by 2027. The global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2020 to 2027”.

5G is the fifth generation wireless networking technology that offers broadband access. Apart from providing enhanced speed, the fifth-generation network system is also predicted to aid the lucrative need of the IoT ecosystem, thereby serving the communication requirements of the connected equipment across the globe. The 5G wireless ecosystem can bring a paradigm shift in the wireless networking domain and will assist in improving the machine-to-machine device connectivity management activities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Huge requirement for increased bandwidth to drive the market growth

Rise in the demand for more bandwidth by the consumers in order to acquire higher internet speed and incessant internet service will drive the growth of the 5G wireless ecosystem market during the forecast timeline. Additionally, the need for more bandwidth for video streaming, mobile online gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and uploading & downloading of data or files on smartphones will enlarge the market scope.

Apart from this, key beneficial features such as reduced latency, high system capacity, energy savings, cost reductions, and high data rates offered by the 5G wireless ecosystem will drive the business growth during the forecast timeline. Apparently, the rise in the usage of smartphones for entertainment as well as work-related events will further boost the market trends. Nonetheless, high infrastructural costs, growing concerns about environmental damage by ecologists, and security issues can retard the market surge during the forecast timeline.

Top Market Players:

Nokia Networks,

Xilinx Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Ericsson,

Ciena Corporation,

ZTE Corporation,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Samsung,

Vodafone,

Intel Corporation,

AT&T Inc.,

Sprint Corporation,

VMware Inc.,

Juniper Networks Inc.,

Verizon Communications.

Enterprise access equipment to dominate the component segment over the forecast timeline

Enterprise access equipment segment is projected to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue during the forecast period. In addition to this, the segment is also predicted to register the highest CAGR of about 47.4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the segment is likely due to the ability of the device to provide web-based interface & auditing solutions for user management as well as resource management groups. Moreover, RSA security devices provide critical security in the form of content personalization, firewalls, role-based access control, provisioning systems, and ids.

Enterprise segment to contribute a major revenue share of the overall market during the forecast period

The growth of this end-user segment can be credited to the heavy dependence of the large firms on 5G wireless systems. Apart from this, issues like privacy, safety, and confidentiality of sensitive data will further spur the growth of the enterprise segment over the forecast timeframe.

The study provides a decisive view of the 5G wireless ecosystem market by segmenting the market based on the components, end-users, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the usage of smartphones for entertainment as well as work-related events will impel the industry trends. Additionally, the need for more bandwidth for video streaming, mobile online gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and uploading & downloading of data or files on smartphones or iPhones will expand the scope of the business during the forecast period.

Based on the components, the market for the 5G wireless ecosystem is sectored into chipsets, small cell infrastructure, wireless devices, macro base stations, 5G communication service, network switches & routers, enterprise access equipment, and others. In terms of end-users, the industry is classified into enterprise and individuals.

North America to hold major market share over the forecast timeframe

The North American market is slated to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 31,130 million by 2027. The growth of the regional market can be credited to the presence of giant players like Cohere Technologies, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, and Verizon Communications Inc. In addition to this, massive demand for connected devices and growing usage of smartphones along with the rise in internet connectivity & usage will proliferate the market demand in the region.

Browse the full “5G Wireless Ecosystem Market By Components (Chipsets, Small Cell Infrastructure, Wireless Devices, Macro Base Stations, 5G Communication Service, Network Switches & Routers, Enterprise Access Equipment, and Others) and By End-Users (Enterprise and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

This report segments the 5G Wireless Ecosystem market as follows:

Global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: By Components Segment Analysis

Chipsets FPGA Others

Small Cell Infrastructure

Wireless Devices

Macro Base Stations

5G Communication Service

Network Switches & Routers

Enterprise Access Equipment

Others

Global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Enterprise

Individuals

Key Features of 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Report:

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market segments’ trend and forecast

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends in the 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

