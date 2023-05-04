5N Plus Announces Election of Directors
MONTREAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Luc Bertrand
42,450,751
96.70 %
1,449,338
3.30 %
Jean-Marie Bourassa
41,911,878
95.47 %
1,988,211
4.53 %
Blair Dickerson
43,387,556
98.83 %
512,533
1.17 %
Gervais Jacques
41,907,673
95.46 %
1,992,416
4.54 %
Nathalie Le Prohon
42,253,268
96.25 %
1,646,821
3.75 %
About 5N Plus Inc.
5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.
