5N Plus Announces Election of Directors

CNW Group
·1 min read

MONTREAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus or the "Company"), a leading global producer  of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Luc Bertrand

42,450,751

96.70 %

1,449,338

3.30 %

Jean-Marie Bourassa

41,911,878

95.47 %

1,988,211

4.53 %

Blair Dickerson

43,387,556

98.83 %

512,533

1.17 %

Gervais Jacques

41,907,673

95.46 %

1,992,416

4.54 %

Nathalie Le Prohon

42,253,268

96.25 %

1,646,821

3.75 %


About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c6135.html