5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.3m in the last 12 months

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in 5N Plus Inc.'s (TSE:VNP) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

5N Plus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Richard Perron, for CA$460k worth of shares, at about CA$3.32 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of CA$3.31. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Richard Perron was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 829.30k shares worth CA$1.3m. But they sold 178.99k shares for CA$587k. Overall, 5N Plus insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about CA$1.61 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At 5N Plus Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of 5N Plus shares. Specifically, Chief Financial Officer Richard Perron ditched CA$587k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of 5N Plus

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that 5N Plus insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 5N Plus Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for 5N Plus you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

