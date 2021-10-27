U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.00
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,649.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,515.00
    -30.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    -11.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    -0.98 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    +0.83 (+5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    -0.4590 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,732.98
    -4,111.70 (-6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,411.44
    -93.71 (-6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.85
    -1.77 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

5N Plus Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire AZUR SPACE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquisition uniquely positions the Company as a supplier of critical specialty semiconductor products

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has received the necessary approval from relevant regulatory agencies to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (the "Transaction") of AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"). The Company expects the deal to close within the next few weeks.

"AZUR's acquisition is a key element of 5N Plus's strategic transformation toward critical material technology," said Arjang Roshan, President and Chief Executive Officer of 5N Plus. "AZUR's cutting-edge space technology and exceptional talent firmly and uniquely positions our company as a leader in the field of specialty semiconductors and engineered substrates at a time when these technologies are of paramount importance."

Located in Heilbronn, Germany, AZUR is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of multi-junction solar cells based on III-V compound semiconductor materials. With nearly 60 years of leadership in space solar cell manufacturing based on state-of-the-art semiconductor technology, AZUR has a proven track record of success supported by nearly 120 patent families and a team of highly skilled employees.

"We are very excited about AZUR and 5N Plus coming together," said Jürgen Heizmann, Managing Director of AZUR, who will join 5N Plus's Executive Committee pending closure. "The long-standing trust and mutual respect between our businesses will ensure a successful integration, the results of which will unlock a well of untapped potential to serve rapidly scaling and essential markets."

As an established global leader in the development and manufacturing of II-VI compound semiconductor materials, 5N Plus has expanded its value chain to include the growth and manufacturing of a variety of semiconductor crystals and engineered compound semiconductor wafers. The vertical integration of AZUR into 5N Plus creates a global enterprise with a unique ecosystem across the specialty semiconductor value-chain, spanning from the procurement and processing of critical materials to the manufacturing of finished epitaxy engineered substrates.

This one-of-a-kind ecosystem – the Specialty Semiconductor Triad ("Triad") – is located across three sites in Canada, Germany and the United States. The Triad enables 5N Plus to provide competitive and customized solutions to a number of essential industries. This transaction is expected to benefit the Company's current business within the renewable energy, security and space industries, while also enabling 5N Plus to enter new markets such as high-power electronics, electric mobility, wireless charging and advanced communications.

"AZUR's addition to the 5N Plus family will make a material contribution to our electronic materials business," said Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer of 5N Plus. "AZUR is an established business supported by sustainable operating activities and relatively low integration complexity. The solid backlog of future business supported by a pool of best-in-class talent and a strong platform of technologies will elevate the combined capabilities of our two companies and enable future growth."

About 5N Plus Inc.
5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia. The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development along with emphasis on sustainable development, continuous improvement, health and safety. www.5nplus.com

Forward–Looking Statements and Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release may be forward–looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the 5N Plus 2020 MD&A dated February 23, 2021, available on www.sedar.com.

Forward–looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward–looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward–looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward–looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward–looking statements.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c6902.html

Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Drugs and vaccines help pharma giant GSK beat expectations

    The company revealed that turnover grew by 5% to £9.1 billion in the third quarter, surpassing an analyst consensus of around £8.7 billion.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Bitcoin Falls as Biggest Liquidation in a Month Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slid below $60,000 as traders liquidated the most positions in a month. Prices for the biggest digital asset lost 5% to $58,975 as of 10:44 a.m. in London, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. Ether also sank about 5% and smaller tokens took a hit, with Dash and EOS tumbling more than 10%.Analysts said speculators are cutting back on positions as the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund fanned enthusiasm and pushed prices to new all-time

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ENPH earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

    Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r