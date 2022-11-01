5N Plus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2022") ended September 30, 2022. All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Reaping the benefits of its disciplined and focused commercial excellence strategy, the Company's key business sectors continued to outperform, boosting Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter despite macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Long-term growth will be supported by the strategic partnerships secured in the renewable energy and space sectors.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Revenue in Q3 2022 increased by 31%, reaching $66.4 million, compared to $50.8 million for the same period last year, supported by higher demand in Specialty Semiconductors, as well as pharmaceutical and health in Performance Materials.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 reached $9.1 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.5 million under Specialty Semiconductors and $1.7 million under Performance Materials, despite the impact of inflation, supported by a favorable product mix.

The Company recorded an initial non-cash impairment of $7.1 million on non-current assets in Q3 2022 upon winding down its low-margin lead-based product manufacturing activities in Tilly, Belgium.

On September 30, 2022, the backlog 1 represented 192 days of annualized revenue, 52 days higher than the previous quarter. The increase in the backlog is attributable to favorable negotiations of long-term contracts under Specialty Semiconductors, confirming the near-term growth potential in renewable energy and space applications.

Net debt 1 stood at $83.3 million on September 30, 2022, down from $89.6 million at the end of last quarter.

On September 29, 2022, 5N Plus announced it had successfully renewed and increased its multi-year agreement with First Solar for the supply of semiconductor materials associated with the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules. It is the largest award to date and expected to increase 5N Plus volumes by 35% in 2023 and by more than 100% in 2024, in line with First Solar's own growth plans.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 17, 2022, 5N Plus announced that, through its subsidiary AZUR, it had signed a ten-year exclusive strategic partnership with Sierra Space for the production of a new solar cell, referred to as the MWT, for use in the production of Sierra Space's unique Space Solar Surface Mount Technology solar array systems. This innovation and agreement come at a time when demand for solar power for space applications is rapidly accelerating and expected to exceed current available capacity. 5N Plus sales to Sierra Space are anticipated to reach $10 million in 2023 and over $20 million in 2024, incremental to the current sales of AZUR.

"Our revenue and earnings growth in Q3 2022 are a testament to our ability to execute on our strategy to focus on value-added businesses and client partnerships across both our segments. The acquisition of AZUR has proven to have substantial benefits for the Company and the new agreements with First Solar and Sierra Space further solidify our position as a leading supplier of specialty semiconductors in the renewable energy and solar space sectors, respectively. We remain positive with respect to the sector's compelling long-term growth and demand outlook and are excited to take full advantage of the opportunities that lay ahead for us," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N Plus.

Outlook

Capitalizing on our segmented approach to commercial partnering and value pricing, 5N Plus believes it is advantageously positioned in fast-growing markets, which are expected to sustain well above double-digit growth rates over the coming years. Specifically, the Company expects high growth in the renewable energy and space sectors, supported by growing demand in both North America and Europe, and in medical imaging applications. Growth in the latter market is supported by technology advancement and medical imaging equipment manufacturers introducing photon counting detectors to replace scintillator technology, allowing significantly lower radiation and improved image enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

As previously disclosed, one of the Company's key priorities is to ensure the successful integration of AZUR, which is progressing as planned under the supervision of newly appointed Roland Dubois as Executive Vice President, Specialty Semiconductors and CCO.

5N Plus is ideally positioned to not only navigate through the current environment, but also emerge stronger and uniquely positioned in relevant markets with recognized expertise and more competitive than ever.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements dated November 1, 2022, available on www.sedar.com and the Company's website.

Conference Call

5N Plus will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All interested parties are invited to participate in the live broadcast on the Company's website at www.5nplus.com.

To participate in the conference call:

Toronto area: 416-764-8659

Toll‐Free: 1-888-664-6392

Enter access code: 32333692

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event and until November 9, 2022. To access the recording, please dial at 1-888-390-0541 and enter access code 333692.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N Plus' 2021 MD&A dated February 22, 2022 and note 11 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 available on www.sedar.com.

The Company is not aware of any significant changes to its risk factors previously disclosed. However, in February 2022, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine; the invasion is being actively resisted by Ukrainian military personnel and the people of Ukraine, and the outcome of the ongoing conflict is uncertain at this time. Although AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), a subsidiary of the Company, had sales in Russia in the past, the amount of such sales is not material to the Company as a whole. A prolonged armed conflict in Ukraine or an expansion of the armed conflict to other European countries could have a negative impact on the European and global economies. As well, Russia is a major exporter of oil and natural gas. Any disruption of supplies of oil and natural gas from Russia could have a significant adverse effect on the European and world economies. All the foregoing factors could potentially have a negative effect on the Company's sales and results of operations.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward‐looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share information)



Three months Nine months

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Revenue 66,372 50,839 203,181 145,434 Cost of sales 53,410 42,587 167,806 118,124 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,468 4,729 21,382 14,858 Other expenses (income), net 8,935 1,519 18,828 4,119

68,813 48,835 208,016 137,101 Operating (loss) earnings (2,441) 2,004 (4,835) 8,333









Financial expense (income)







Interest on long-term debt 1,531 663 3,579 1,945 Imputed interest and other interest expense 290 298 897 604 Foreign exchange and derivative (gain) loss (196) (130) 539 (662)

1,625 831 5,015 1,887 (Loss) before income taxes (4,066) 1,173 (9,850) 6,446 Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 2,158 1,904 6,822 4,134 Deferred 744 61 (1,819) 182

2,902 1,965 5,003 4,316 Net (loss) earnings (6,968) (792) (14,853) 2,130









(Loss) earnings per share (0.08) (0.01) (0.17) 0.03 Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.08) (0.01) (0.17) 0.03 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.08) (0.01) (0.17) 0.03













Net (loss) earnings are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 40,172 35,940 Accounts receivable 40,240 42,098 Inventories 89,821 95,526 Income tax receivable 5,573 5,054 Other current assets 15,339 16,904 Total current assets 191,145 195,522 Property, plant and equipment 72,874 81,526 Right-of-use assets 29,296 32,198 Intangible assets 31,289 40,474 Goodwill 12,451 13,841 Deferred tax assets 5,483 7,007 Other assets 3,286 3,022 Total non-current assets 154,679 178,068 Total assets 345,824 373,590





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 45,398 56,848 Income tax payable 9,314 5,615 Derivative financial liabilities - 109 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,247 2,487 Total current liabilities 56,959 65,059 Long-term debt 123,500 116,000 Deferred tax liabilities 7,054 7,645 Employee benefit plan obligations 8,258 17,231 Lease liabilities 27,154 30,153 Other liabilities 3,498 1,255 Total non-current liabilities 169,464 172,284 Total liabilities 226,423 237,343





Equity 119,401 136,247 Total liabilities and equity 345,824 373,590

Non‐IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA means Operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, impairment of non-current assets, share-based compensation expense (recovery), litigation and restructuring costs (income), and loss on disposal of assets held for sale. 5N Plus uses adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

$ $ $ $ Revenues 66,372 50,839 203,181 145,434 Operating expenses (68,813) (48,835) (208,016) (137,101) Operating (loss) earnings (2,441) 2,004 (4,835) 8,333 Impairment of non-current assets 7,092 - 12,478 - Share-based compensation expense 10 62 1,170 1,149 Litigation and restructuring costs 241 500 613 500 Loss on disposal of assets held for sale 216 - 216 - Depreciation and amortization 3,996 2,971 13,681 8,171 Adjusted EBITDA 9,114 5,537 23,323 18,153 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7 % 10.9 % 11.5 % 12.5 %



Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in number of days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N Plus uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N Plus uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 123,500 116,000 Lease liabilities including current portion 29,401 32,640 Subtotal Debt 152,901 148,640 Lease liabilities including current portion (29,401) (32,640) Total Debt 123,500 116,000 Cash and cash equivalents (40,172) (35,940) Net Debt 83,328 80,060

