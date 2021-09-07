U.S. markets closed

5th annual World Wellness Weekend

·5 min read

Locate 2,000 venues in 133 countries (982 cities) organizing safe, fun & free wellness activities held in person and online

18-19 September 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2017, World Wellness Weekend (WWW) is a pro-bono event promoting healthy lifestyles in alignment with the United Nations' SDG3 "Good health and well-being for all".

From sunrise in Fiji (Sept 18) until sunset in Hawaii (Sept 19) hotels, spas, fitness clubs, yoga studios, hot springs around the world are UNITED to organize safe, fun and free wellness activities.

Outdoors (or online) fitness classes, sunrise or sunset yoga sessions, mindfulness or nutrition workshops (hosted at no charge) will inspire and empower millions of people to enjoy more vitality and serenity with friends and family.

Hospitality groups and iconic venues are reaching out to local communities to share hope and enthusiasm with millions of people who suffer physically, mentally or emotionally from the very challenging situation since March 2020, with countries still battling the pandemic.

Let's salute the outstanding participation of iconic groups and properties such as Alba Wellness & Fusion resorts (Vietnam), Anantara (Asia & GCC), Aqua Sana Center Parcs (UK), Banyan Tree (Thailand), Bloom (Syria), Cartesiano (Mexico), CIDESCO (Belarus, France, Grand Cayman), Corinthia (Europe), Dusit (Thailand), Euphoria Retreat (Greece), Fivelements (Bali & Hong Kong), Four Seasons (Dubai), Galgorm (Ireland), Grand Hotel Bad Ragaz (Switzerland), Glen Ivy Hot Springs (CA - USA), Edgewater Beach Resort (FL - USA), Jumeirah (UAE), Kamalaya (Thailand), Katikies (Greece), LUX Resorts (Mauritius), Mandara Spas (Asia), Oberoi (Marrakech), Park Hyatt (Guangzhou), Peninsula Hot Springs (Australia), Rancho La Puerta (Mexico), Ritz-Carlton (Austria, Oman, Qatar), Six Senses (worldwide), Taj Hotels (worldwide), Terme di Saturnia (Italy), Waldorf Astoria (Dubai & Phoenix), WTS International (USA)… and so many passionate professionals in 982 cities!

"Wellness is not just a decision you take to improve your mental & physical health: it is also an act of influence to inspire those around you to become the best version of themselves," says Jean-Guy de Gabriac, founder World Wellness Weekend and international wellness advisor since 2001.

60 international professional federations, Ministers of Health, Sports and Tourism and 30 Mayors in Brazil, Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), France (Marseille), Italy (Florence, Val di Fiemme), Quebec, are supporting almost 2,000 venues and encouraging people to LIVE as WELL as possible with the anxiety caused by variants, vaccine, mask, lockdowns...

With safe, fun and free wellness activities, we aim to "make healthy easy" to LIVE WELL WITH each other, responsibly and respectfully, strengthening immune systems, and lifting up the mood.

Truth is, before Covid-19 there were already 5 pandemics to address: Insomnia & Chronic fatigue; Obesity & Diabetes; Sedentarity; Mental health & Opioids ; Chronic diseases. They have not disappeared, yet healthy lifestyle choices could save millions of lives each year.

This is why, since 2017, we promote 5 Pillars of Wellness that can be experienced in spas, hotels, resorts, retreats, hot springs, fitness clubsn yoga studios… around the world during "Wellness Weekends": Sleep & Creativity; Nutrition & Immunity; Movement & Vitality; Mindfulness & Serenity; Sense of purpose and Solidarity.

"Wellness is a map telling you where you have been, where you are and where you are heading. Our actions today can balance the past, enrich the present and prolong the future. It's up to us to use a map wisely, if at all..."

This 5th edition of World Wellness Weekend will be a hybrid celebration. Wherever possible, outdoors or indoors (in spacious rooms with air circulating) participants will be connected by wellness, wearing a mask, respectfully 6-feet apart, or a "hockey stick apart" (as they say in Canada)!

Those less fortunate staying at home, in cities where Covid is still present, will be able to travel the world with inspiring online videos, tutorials, talks, even some immersive 360° videos.

This year for the first time, wellmap.org (a geolocator in 16 languages) will highlight "wellness champions": professionals and individuals, who go over and beyond to safely inspire and empower local communities, with very original activities (see the detailed Country updates).

SOME EXAMPLES IN THE USA

ONLINE WELLNESS accessible to all.
WTS International and Lifestart On Demand are rolling out a remarkable nationwide "Wellness Summit" with in person activities and online classes (see full program attached):

  • Meditation for Grounding with Kimberly Dunn

  • Full Body Weight Workout with James Towns

  • Vinyasa Flow with Julianne Aerhee

  • Happy Hour Flow with Robert Sanchez

  • HIIT Refresh with Hannah Sperry

  • Self-facial with skincare expert and Spa Director Angela Brady

CALIFORNIA
Glen Ivy Hot Springs (Corona, half way between LA and San Diego): Sound bath meditation, Aqua Fit, Aqua Tone, Meditation, Yoga, Face Yoga, Live Music…
LINK for MORE INFOS

Terranea Resort (Rancho Palos Verde) : virtual seaside yoga session.
LINK for MORE INFOS

FLORIDA - PARADISE COAST
NAPLES area
Peggy Sealfon, WWW Ambassador in Florida, author, speaker and co-founder of BeWellinParadise.com, will coordinate:

  • swamp walking on the edge of the Everglades at Big Cypress Preserve,

  • a "taste of qigong and yoga by Love Yoga Center practitioners at Hyatt House Naples,

  • yoga on the beach followed by a healthy smoothie at Edgewater Beach Hotel,

  • a fitness boot camp class with Max Flex Fitness,

  • plus Spiritual Communities Network will offer "wellness talks" accessible from anywhere in the world about frequency and how to use it, all about essential oils and meridian magic.

LINK for MORE INFOS

NORTH EAST COAST
BALTIMORE area
Brick Bodies (with the support of IHRSA and the John Brick Foundation for mental health) will offer fitness classes in 3 locations:

  • Padonia (Sat. 9/18: Aqua Boot Camp, MetCon Bootcamp, RPM, BODYATTACK, TONE, BODYPUMP, Zumba. Sun 9/19: Power Ride, HIIT Cardio+Core, Fusion, Mat Pilates, Step Intervals, Restorative Yoga

  • Rotunda (Sat. 9/18: BODYATTACK, RPM. Sun 9/19: BODYPUMP, SPRINT, Vinyasa Yoga, Yoga Sculpt)

  • Reisterstown (Sat. 9/18: BODYPUMP, BODYATTACK, Step on Up, TONE. Sun 9/19: RPM, BODYFLOW, BODYPUMP)

LINK for MORE INFOS

WEST VIRGINIA
Harman's Luxury Log Cabins: Yoga, Massage, Piyo, Nutrition , Life Coach, Riverside Hike and Mediation, Mountain Top Hike, Fly Fishing
LINK for MORE INFOS

CONTACT
Jean-Guy de Gabriac
Founder World Wellness Weekend
jean-guy@weekend-wellness.com

www.wellmap.org

#wellnessforall #wellnessbyall #worldwellnessweekend

HD photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ce89tWyu3m7K7-1fzKTAH5EJ5ALFwqWv?usp=sharing
WWW LOGO: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qs0M7PN0cTzKwk7La8PCXK4TKOWPQxO6?usp=sharing

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5th-annual-world-wellness-weekend-301370620.html

SOURCE World Wellness Weekend

