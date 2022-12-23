5th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit (Malmö, Sweden - February 17, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This major event will offer the opportunity to discuss Continuing Airworthiness Management which is widely used with more operators looking towards outsourcing a smoother and cost-efficient option of management of aircraft.

This event will review regulatory authorities and approvals, selecting a CAMO provider, regulation structures, contracts and legalities, CAMO airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, MROs, and how to obtain a CAMO approval.

Speakers

Dr. Alireza Ahmadi, Professor, Operation and Maintenance Engineering, Lulea University of Technology

Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD

Sergio Costa, Head of Engineering, Hi Fly

Robert Farrell, Head of CAMO, CAE Parc Aviation

Martin Hedley, Managing Director, Vision Achievement

Andrej Klejevskij, VP Technical, Airhub Airlines

Martin Lidgard, CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International

Andrzej Niderla, VP Technical - Operations, CAMO Accountable Manager, ALL4JETS

Senior Representative of Baines Simmons

