5th International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress to be Held June 9th and 10th in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Health Tourism Association and AF Comunicación Estratégica Host Summit for Health and Wellness Tourism Professionals

Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso - President of the Dominican Health Tourism Association and Amelia Reyes Mora - President of AF Comunicación Estratégica

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5th International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress will be held June 9 and 10 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The biennial summit promotes health and wellness innovation, integration, and the development of new businesses. The two-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and breakouts regarding topics in medical tourism, healthcare, hospitality and finance industries.

“This edition of Congress will address new trends and projects that define the future direction of the healthcare and tourism industry, with a particular focus on the impact on Caribbean nations,” said Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, president of the Dominican Health Tourism Association. Key topics will focus on managing medical and wellness tourism during a pandemic, discussing health passports, reputation and destination crisis management and Covid-19 vaccines.

Holding an in-person event during a pandemic will promote how Congress complies with local regulations and international accreditations by enacting proper Covid-19 safety protocols.

“We are honored to help lead efforts to relaunch the health and wellness tourism industry by connecting individuals from all sectors for education, networking and investment opportunities,” said Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica. “The Congress will also set a precedent for how to conduct safe events as we continue to battle the ongoing pandemic”

More than 800 participants, 74 exhibitors, and 112 sponsors participated in the prior two conferences. Registration is now open for the 2021 conference. Tickets cost $150 (US) and can be purchased here . For more information on Congress, please visit https://congresoadts.com/en/ .

About the Dominican Health Tourism Association (ADTS, for its acronym in Spanish): The Dominican Health Tourism Association is a non-profit organization that promotes the Dominican Republic as an ideal place for health tourism, because of its high quality, cost-effective medical, dental and wellness services, hospitality conditions, attractive geographical position, and climate.

About AF Comunicación Estratégica: AF Comunicación Estratégica is a public relations consultancy agency that is an expert in strategic communications and corporate event planning. It has ample experience in the healthcare, health tourism and technology industry, organizing Congress and conventions for these sectors. AF Comunicación Estratégica has been distinguished in the local Forbes magazine as one of the best PR agencies in the Dominican Republic and is a member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group.

