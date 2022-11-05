U.S. markets closed

The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Ya'an, China

·2 min read

Taste the tea and sample the food delicacies in Ya'an, home of the giant panda, and you'll fall in love with Chinese cuisine

YA'AN, China, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ya'an, China is the homeland of the giant panda. It is where the giant panda was first sighted and from where most of the giant pandas given to other countries in friendship exchanges originated from.The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference was held in Ya'an on November 2-4, bringing together more than 1,000 culinary experts, chefs and foodies from around the world. It was also the beginning of a world-class culinary journey for the world's food connoisseurs who love Sichuan cuisine.

During the conference, in addition to renowned chefs from all over the world preparing food for visitors and participating in the cuisine skills competition, the region's signature dish wuyameiwei ("the five delicacies of Ya'an"), known for the savory and wondrous blend of local ingredients, was sampled by visitors who had come to the conference from near and far.

Ya'an tea mountain. Water being taken from the heart of the Yangtze River. Tea growing on the top of Mengshan Mountain.

Ya'an bamboo, the giant panda's favorite food.

Ya'an's farms, a fruit-growing paradise.

Ya'an medicine, the secret of longevity.

Ya'an fish, a gift from the Qingyi River.

These are just a small part of Ya'an's charm.

Ya'an is also the home of the Hanyuan pepper, a condiment that in ancient times was only available to the royal family.

And world-famous Mengding tea.

And the Phoebe zhennan tree, whose wood was so valuable that only royal families could afford it.

And, the giant pandas loved by people all over the world.

Ya'an has many more specialties waiting for you to discover and experience!

Ya'an, a gateway to China;

Ya'an, a window to showcase China;

Ya'an, the place to experience Chinese delicacies.

Welcome, dear friends, the World Sichuan Cuisine Conference and giant pandas are waiting for you in Ya'an.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-5th-world-sichuan-cuisine-conference-held-in-yaan-china-301669516.html

SOURCE World Sichuan Cuisine Conference

