5W Public Relations Hired By Iconic New York Bagel Brand, H&H Bagels

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for H&H Bagels, an iconic brand serving their legendary bagels to New Yorkers since 1972.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

As the company's first agency of record in its nearly 50-year history, 5WPR will lead strategic media relations in the consumer and franchise space for H&H Bagels. As their partner, 5W will build upon H&H Bagels' legacy in New York, highlighting their significance in the industry to tell the brand's story, while supporting company announcements including regional and nationwide expansion through their retail, wholesale, and franchising opportunities.

"We are honored to be the agency selected to partner with H&H Bagels as they expand nationally," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This new venture marks an exciting turning point in the brand's history and we look forward connecting consumers with this New York City staple across the country."

"We are excited to partner with 5WPR to continue to build on the iconic H&H Bagels brand," said H&H Bagels CEO, Jay Rushin. "We are excited to celebrate our 50-year anniversary in 2022 and expect this partnership to kickstart our next 50 years as a truly great, iconic New York City brand."

5WPR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for high-impact storytelling in today's media. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena is consumer-inspired and executed with the consumer always top of mind.

5WPR's food and beverage practice offers strategic campaigns for clients including media relationship, thought leadership, executive profiling, award submissions, product placement, digital marketing, as well as influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns and ensuring maximum coverage for their clients.

About H&H Bagels
H&H Bagels is an iconic New York bagel brand founded in 1972. For nearly 50 years, the company has used its original recipe and the same artisanal water bagel method to make its bagels — the same today as its very first day. In addition to its legendary bagels, H&H Bagels is known for its high-quality sandwich offerings, including house-made spread and salad sandwiches, fresh griddled egg sandwiches, and smoked salmon sandwiches. The company's legendary bagels and iconic brand have established their own legacy in popular culture, both in New York and around the world, featured in shows and movies including Seinfeld, The Office, You've Got Mail, Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, Entourage, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Boy Meets Girl, and more.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

