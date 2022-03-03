U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.50
    -23.04 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,022.95
    -35.92 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.59
    -2.01 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.40
    +18.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3340
    -0.0064 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4340
    -0.0860 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,025.05
    -1,788.34 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.86
    -32.82 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

5WPR Expands Food and Beverage Practice Area

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of the food and beverage practice area, serving clients across consumer, corporate and technology divisions. 5W recently announced a specialty food technology division as well as the expansion of their dedicated alcohol and spirits division in response to increased interest within the industry.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

In 2021, 5WPR's Food and Beverage practice was named among the top 15 in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

"As a leading food & beverage practice, we are known for working alongside clients at the forefront of emerging trends in the industry, from cannabis-infused products to the rising popularity of plant-based proteins," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "The practice has now grown in response to the shifting landscape of the industry post-pandemic, and as always, we look forward to navigating this new landscape with our clients and helping drive their continued success."

"Food and beverage are more than the end product, it also encompasses the sourcing, production and distribution of ingredients as well as how modern food is developed, purchased and delivered," said 5WPR Corporate and Technology President, Matthew Caiola. "Using our expertise, we work to better familiarize consumers with the brands and technologies connecting them to their dining experiences."

5W PR understands the competitive environment of the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact:
Dara Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-expands-food-and-beverage-practice-area-301495386.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Dunkirk man fatally shot during confrontation with police

    Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur said Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, died after being wounded by gunfire. Two police officers were also injured in the incident.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple announces March 8 product launch event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's new announcement of a product launch event.

  • 13 US Stocks That Have Exposure to Russia—and 6 Global Stocks That Could Ultimately Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Investors warn of unintended consequences as companies cut Russian ties

    A responsible-investing group representing $10 trillion of assets under management and advisement said companies could be right to cut Russian business ties to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but urged executives to take care to avoid causing unintended harm to employees, political dissidents or consumers. In a statement to be released on Thursday, the New York-based Investor Alliance for Human Rights said companies must consider ending Russian business deals if they cannot avoid contributing to human rights harms. However, divestment decisions "must be scrutinized for any unintended human rights consequences" said the statement, issued on behalf of more than 200 global members.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Sacklers to pay $6 billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits

    The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with a group of attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing the OxyContin maker closer to exiting bankruptcy. The attorneys general for eight states and the District of Columbia, who had blocked a previous settlement that included a $4.3 billion cash payment, announced the deal after weeks of mediation with the Sacklers. The family agreed to pay at least $5.5 billion in cash, which will be used for abating a crisis that has led to nearly 500,000 U.S. opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • Nike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite

    Sneaker maker Nike and home furnishings firm IKEA shut down stores in Russia on Thursday, as trade restrictions and supply shutdowns added to political pressure for companies to stop business in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing a tit-for-tat response by Moscow to Western sanctions, as more companies from vodka maker Diageo to IKEA suspended business in the country.

  • Accenture to suspend business in Russia

    The company said it will be extending support to its staff in Russia, where it has nearly 2,300 employees. It does not have operations in Ukraine. The firm's move comes as other IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

  • Ralph Lauren Executive Howard Smith Resigns Over Personal Conduct

    The luxury brand said a board investigation found violations of the company’s policies.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Why this Ford stock bull sees the price ripping 40% higher

    The Street continues to shower Ford shares with love.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Ben & Jerry's is sued by Israeli ice cream maker over boycott

    Ben & Jerry's was sued on Thursday by its longtime Israeli ice cream manufacturer, which said the company illegally severed their 34-year relationship after halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry's refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd because he would not abide by the company's decision to stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem. Ben & Jerry's and its parent Unilever Plc declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey.