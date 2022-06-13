U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

5WPR Expands Sustainable Consumer Goods Practice Team of Experts

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of the sustainable consumer goods practice team of experts.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The sustainability team works across numerous consumer sectors, including food, beverage, home, beauty, and lifestyle practice areas as consumer demand for more sustainable offerings continues to rise. With this heightened focus, the team leverages key opportunities to build brand awareness and highlight the actions taken by these brands to create a healthier environment.

"Every day we are inspired by our expanding roster of clients, who offer sustainable practices and packaging, to do better for both people and planet," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The brands we work with are at the forefront of driving the mission of sustainability within their industries. In response to their growing efforts and the influx of sustainability-forward programs, we're thrilled to be expanding our team and services for this growing area within our agency."

5WPR's 2022 Consumer Culture Report found that 70% of respondents take it upon themselves to research if a company ethically and sustainably sources and produces, prior to purchasing.

5WPR excels in the category, launching innovative, purpose-driven brands to the U.S. market that focus on planet-minded and ethically-conscious clients year-round.

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Dara A. Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-expands-sustainable-consumer-goods-practice-team-of-experts-301565835.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

