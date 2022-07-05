U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

5WPR Home Furnishings PR Practice Named Top in the U.S.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' home furnishings PR practice area the 8th largest in the U.S. with net fees of $2 million.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5WPR's Home and Houseware division serves notable clients across home, housewares, culinary and lifestyle brands, and most recently announced the creation of a Direct to Consumer (D2C) Home and Houseware Division as an extension of the Home and Houseware practice group.

"The home and houseware industry continues to experience heightened interest from consumers who have shifted to spending more time at home, and as a result set out to revamp their living spaces," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our 2022 Consumer Culture Report found that home goods and furniture were among the top three areas consumers are looking to splurge on their purchases, and we predict consumers will continue to spend heavily in this area for the next couple of years."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Dara A. Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-home-furnishings-pr-practice-named-top-in-the-us-301580582.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

