5WPR Honored in Clutch's 2022 Finest Global Advertising and Marketing Agencies

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been recognized by Clutch, the leading B2B rating and review platform, as a top ten B2B leader in the Public Relations category of the 2022 Finest Global Advertising and Marketing Agencies ranking.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

Throughout the year, Clutch analysts evaluated countless firms based on a strict set of criteria to determine the best and brightest from the sector to build out the rankings. The awardees come from a variety of categories including branding, public relations, and digital strategy.

"It's a great honor for 5WPR to be recognized among the top B2B public relations agencies globally," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "To be included on this list is a testament to our incredible team who produce game-changing work day in and day out, and to our client partners who trust us with their vision and bringing their narrative to life. We're closing 2022 on a high note and looking forward to the continued expansion of our B2B division in 2023."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded six American Business Awards, being named to the PR Net 100 List 2022, as well as being named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-honored-in-clutchs-2022-finest-global-advertising-and-marketing-agencies-301709478.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

