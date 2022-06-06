U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.45
    +53.91 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.58
    +302.88 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,213.07
    +200.33 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.91
    +12.85 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.81
    -0.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.31 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0210
    +0.0640 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3760
    +0.5160 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,499.01
    +1,715.23 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.05
    +5.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.10
    +104.15 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

5WPR Miami Expands Technology Team

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of its Technology Communications practice division with expanded capabilities and a dedicated team of professionals available out of the 5WPR Miami office. The expansion is in response to Miami's continuous technology boom.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

An established leader among technology PR firms, 5W's Technology practice has consistently been recognized for its ability to build narratives for clients that propel them into mainstream news, establishing brand resonance through results-driven earned media campaigns.

"Over a year ago we expanded 5WPR with a Miami office because we possessed the foresight that many industries would be expanding out of the city," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We've watched businesses and employees pack up and move to Miami for years—I've always been confident it would be the next big business city. 5WPR is ready to bring our tech services in full force to Miami."

This past January, 5WPR launched a dedicated CBD PR and cannabis PR division out of the 5WPR Miami office. Other teams functioning out of 5WPR Miami include travel, hospitality, and a specialty cryptocurrency team with a focus on NFTs.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty PR & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-miami-expands-technology-team-301561861.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Four-day week: Which companies are taking part in the trial scheme?

    3,300 employees in the UK have started the biggest trial of its kind.

  • GSBA AND COMCAST RENEW RELIEF EFFORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITH THIRD ROUND OF “READY FOR BUSINESS FUND”

    More than $200,000 in Grants are Available to Small Businesses Throughout Washington State

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 4 – Weekend Support Kicked In

    It was a relatively bullish Saturday session for the crypto market. Bitcoin will need to avoid a bearish day ahead to end a nine-week losing streak.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In June: Apple Jumps Ahead Of WWDC 2022

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of May squarely off its mid-month lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in June are Apple, Chevron, Dow, Microsoft and Travelers. There are clear winners — and losers — at the end of May.

  • Investors dip into riskier tech, crude at $120

    Wall Street was set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asia and Europe as investors took expected interest rate hikes in coming days their stride for now despite crude oil hitting $120 a barrel. S&P 500 futures added 1% and Nasdaq futures 1.4%. U.S. listed shares in Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global surged 50% premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators were preparing to allow the mobile app back in domestic app stores.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • Italy's TIM aims to maximise value and cut debt in break-up

    TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) will pursue a plan to split its landline network from its service operations to maximise asset value for all shareholders and cut its debt pile, the head of the company said on Sunday. Under pressure for years in its fiercely competitive domestic market, Italy's former phone monopoly is seeking to revamp its business via a separation of its domestic fixed network assets to focus on consumer and commercial activities. As part of a preliminary pact sealed with Italian state lender CDP last week, TIM's network assets would be combined with those of state-backed broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single national network company majority-owned by CDP.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon

  • Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRu

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • India in Talks to Increase Russian Oil Imports From Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to double down on its Russian oil imports with state-owned refiners eager to take more heavily-discounted supplies from Rosneft PJSC as international buyers turn down dealings with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lac

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsThe cuts will impact more

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

    The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Races Higher As It Seizes Tesla's Crown

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.