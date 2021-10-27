U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

5WPR Named Finalist for Finance/Fintech Campaign of the Year in 2021 Platinum PR Awards

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Veem, one of the leading providers of online payment solutions for small- and mid-sized businesses, has been announced as a finalist for the 2021 PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards in the Finance/Fintech Campaign of the Year category. The nominated campaign, executed by the Corporate Communications Team, built awareness surrounding Veem, their business achievements and goals, as well as their involvement with the PPP loan process.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

"We've enjoyed our partnership with Veem and the opportunity to support their campaign and navigate their growth," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "5W's financial communications practice is wrapping up an outstanding year full of growth themselves, having executed exceptional and strategic work on behalf of their clients in an incredibly competitive industry. This recognition is well deserved."

Trusted by more than 400,000 businesses around the world, Veem provides simple, secure, and trackable payments to over 110 countries. 5W developed a multi-faceted strategy revolving around Veem's unique offerings and knowledgeable leadership. This included conducting media introductions on behalf of Veem CEO Marwan Forzley, capitalizing on current headlines via newsjacking efforts, utilizing thought leadership on U.S. monthly retail sales reports and on how global payments can play a beneficial factor to their business, and share discussion points on how to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

5WPR has a proven track record of ensuring financial clients' brands are as dynamic as the industry they operate. From activist investing and proxy fights, to capital markets, IPOs, consumer finance, insurance and banking, the team delivers top-tier results based on market intelligence, strategic messaging and timing.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-finalist-for-financefintech-campaign-of-the-year-in-2021-platinum-pr-awards-301409749.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

