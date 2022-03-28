U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

5WPR Named Finalist for Outstanding Agency Practice in The Inaugural PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their Health & Wellness PR team has been recognized as a finalist in the Outstanding Agency Practice category for the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms awards.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

All entries were reviewed and scored by a panel of elite jurors to determine which campaign and agency submissions were the most effective, creative, and inspiring.

"We are extremely proud of our Health & Wellness team and their commitment to hard work and innovation on behalf of their clients, especially throughout these past few volatile and challenging years," said 5WPR CEO, Dara Busch. "The health industry is among the most competitive and fast-paced. Being named a finalist is an incredible accomplishment, and we look forward to celebrating the team's continued growth and success."

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries including the CBD industry, parenting and health technology. The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns that ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

The inaugural PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards showcases and celebrates the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors. Winners will be announced during a reception in New York City on May 10.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-finalist-for-outstanding-agency-practice-in-the-inaugural-prweek-healthcare--pharma-comms-awards-301511890.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

