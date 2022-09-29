U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.03
    -85.01 (-2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,156.96
    -526.78 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,714.60
    -337.04 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,660.52
    -54.72 (-3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    -0.52 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    -12.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7920
    +0.0870 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5970
    +0.4750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,011.41
    -353.89 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.30
    -11.69 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,849.61
    -155.78 (-2.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

5WPR Named Finalist for Technology and PR Campaign of the Year Categories in Ragan's PR Daily Awards

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Axiom Space, the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, has been announced as a finalist in the Ragan PR Daily Awards in the Best Technology Campaign category, and qualified as a finalist for the Grand Prize PR Campaign of the Year category.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The nominated campaign, executed by 5W's Technology PR team, commenced about a year ahead of Axiom Space's AX-1 mission, during which the team worked to create and execute a media strategy, develop a press timeline and work to build brand credibility. 5W's work successfully shifted the media's narrative of space travel away from tourism, highlighting Axiom Space as a pioneer in private spaceflight and leader in research and LEO-development. This differentiated the company from competitors launching celebrity tourism trips. Following a viral news cycle around launch and splashdown, more than 3,700 placements across online, print and broadcast were secured.

"The country is engaged in a modern space race. We have had the honor and privilege to be chosen to work alongside and support Axiom Space as they made history," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our work within the public relations industry, and to be recognized as a finalist in two categories."

Winners will be announced at Ragan's PR Daily Awards Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, in New York City.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-finalist-for-technology-and-pr-campaign-of-the-year-categories-in-ragans-pr-daily-awards-301636859.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite Hurri

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: It's All Over But the Shouting

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Tesla’s Deliveries May Disappoint, Analyst Says. He Cut His Stock-Price Target.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter cut his target for the EV maker's stock price to $340 from $360.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back

    All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Why Alphabet Is a Good Investment Despite Its Post-Stock-Split Slump

    The tech giant's stock sank to a 52-week low in September, but these factors still make it a worthwhile investment.

  • Warren Buffett Continues To Add OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wr

  • American Airlines, JetBlue defend alliance against government lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss JetBlue and American Airlines defending their partnership in the Northeast U.S. as an antitrust case begins.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Peabody Energy Jumped Nearly 12% Today

    The market has finally started to factor the soaring price of coal into the miner's share price.