5WPR Named to The PR Net 100 List

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named to the inaugural The PR Net 100 list. The list recognizes talent, innovation and influence in the PR industry, compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

Aspects of agency success were researched, such as notable long-term clients, recent client wins, campaigns and company updates such as expansion to new locations, key new hires and new services. Also taken into consideration was creativity and thought leadership, as the PR industry faces its steepest evolution.

"We are honored to be named to The PR Net 100 list," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W works daily to deliver groundbreaking results on behalf of our clients, and as a result, we have had an incredible year. It is fulfilling to see our work and innovation be acknowledged within the PR industry."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication. 5W leadership has also received recognition for their industry accomplishments, 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in marketing and PR list. The agency announced the rollout of new branding, complete with an updated logo, color palette, website, agency manifesto, and tagline, in addition to the news of a new Miami office.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-to-the-pr-net-100-list-301389163.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

