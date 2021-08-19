U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.12
    -20.15 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.24
    -146.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.48
    -92.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.55
    -1.91 (-2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7460
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,672.81
    -538.16 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.15
    +13.10 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.86
    -118.46 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit pandemic-era low

Another 348,000 Americans filed claims, lower than expected and the fourth straight weekly decline

5WPR Named to PRNEWS 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 List

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today they have been named to the annual PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. The annual editorial roster highlights the most innovative PR & Communications firms serving the U.S. and acts as a resource for those searching for an agency partner.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 has been compiled into a searchable portal anchored to prnewsonline.com, giving brand-side marketers an effective and efficient tool to narrow the search for their next agency partner. The inaugural list garnered more than 50,000 client-side visits annually.

"We are honored once again to be named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W has worked incredibly hard this past year to expand our agency's offerings alongside the changing industry. Receiving this recognition of our continued growth and dedication to both our staff and client partners, despite the unprecedented circumstances of this past year, is rewarding."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication. 5W leadership has also received recognition for their industry accomplishments, 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in marketing and PR list. The agency announced the rollout of new branding, complete with an updated logo, color palette, website, agency manifesto, and tagline, in addition to the news of a new Miami office.

Applications for the Agency Elite Top 100 list were evaluated by the PRNEWS editorial staff, and agencies making up the list were chosen based on the following; firm's services, products, employee initiatives and activities, and core agency offerings. Top 100 is free to enter and is open to all US-based PR and Communications firms.

About PRNEWS
The PRNEWS Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-to-prnews-2022-agency-elite-top-100-list-301357878.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • This Growth Stock Could Help You Retire Rich

    In 2005, CEO Brian Halligan and CTO Dharmesh Shah co-founded HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) to solve this problem. Here's why this growth stock could help you retire rich. HubSpot pioneered the concept of inbound marketing.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • How can I make sure that the money I’ve saved will last my whole retirement?

    Many questions arise when you’re creating a retirement income plan. Should it be a fixed spending strategy similar to the infamous 4% rule created in 1994 by Bill Bengen, a flexible spending strategy, or some other strategy? For all spending strategies studied, the income-focused portfolio — a portfolio with 25% invested in stocks at retirement and the rest in inflation-protected bonds — delivered similar retirement income as the wealth-focused portfolio while offering better protection against market, interest rate, and inflation risk.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Copper and Iron Ore Tumble as Growth Fears Roil Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets.This week’s drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year, partly as authorities curb pollution. Prices are more than 40% below a record high reach

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Starbucks Baristas Say These Drink Orders Are "Ridiculous" and "Disgusting"

    As friendly as Starbucks is to customized orders, a surge in viral Tiktok drinks and subsequent customer gluttony is taking its toll on the chain's employees. Baristas are complaining about ridiculous bespoke drinks they're having to make, which are slowing down operations, and worst of all, most of the time don't make any sense, according to the latest report by Business Insider.The publication spoke to several Starbucks staffers who characterized many of the custom drinks they have to make as

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Why Salesforce.com Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Wednesday after analysts at JPMorgan and Wolfe Research raised their price targets on the stock. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $282 to $320. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $280 to $290. Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the

  • Messaging channels are at center of alleged Netflix insider trading scandal

    The SEC has charged five individuals, three of whom are ex-engineers at Netflix, in an alleged inside trading scheme.

  • Macy’s Inc. Raises Outlook on Strong Qtr.

    While both sales online and in stores continue to rebound, there's still uncertainty due to the pandemic.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Siemens completes spin-off, favours smaller deals -CEO tells Manager Magazin

    Siemens has completed its reorganisation, Chief Executive Roland Busch has told Manager Magazin, with the recently appointed executive favouring smaller acquisitions to expand the German engineering and technology company. "We have already completed our spin-offs," said Busch, who took over as CEO from longstanding boss Joe Kaeser in February. Siemens did not lack ideas, money or courage to make big acquisitions, Busch said, although he thought smaller deals had more potential.

  • Salesforce Announces Slack Initiatives To Drive Work Productivity After $28B Acquisition

    Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE: CRM) and Slack Technologies announced a digital headquarters to drive work productivity irrespective of location, marking the debut of Slack-First Customer 360 to connect employees, customers and partners in a single platform. Slack Connect will help companies securely work with external partners, vendors and customers. It's Salesforce.com's first set of features that integrate Slack's products, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Tableau, Ventur

  • Tesla Supplier CATL Said To Be Building Manufacturing Base In Shanghai — Home To EV Maker's China Gigafactory

    China’s CATL, a battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), has signed an agreement with the local government to build a manufacturing base in Shanghai, cnEVpost reported on Thursday. What Happened: The manufacturing base will double up as a global innovation center, an international functional headquarters, and a future energy research institute. CATL's settlement in Shanghai is expected to logistically benefit Tesla's battery supply chain. The Elon Musk-led electric c