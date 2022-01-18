5WPR Welcomes Leading Grooming Experience, Fellow Barber, to Growing Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Fellow Barber, an elevated barbershop experience with an accompanying line of award-winning grooming products distributed nationwide.

5WPR will lead strategic media relations in the consumer and trade space for Fellow Barber's chain of barbershops and its namesake line of professional-quality grooming products. As their partner, 5W will build upon Fellow Barber's legacy in New York, highlighting their unique brand story and ignition of the barbershop renaissance, while supporting company announcements including regional and nationwide expansion.

"Fellow Barber is a dynamic brand reigniting the traditional barbershop experience with a modern approach," said Dara A. Busch, President, 5WPR Consumer Practice. "We're eager to introduce more consumers to their unique offerings, both at the 11 national Fellow Barber locations, and from the comfort of their homes."

"We are excited to partner with 5WPR, a creative company with a proven track record in the beauty and grooming space," said Mindy Dulberg, Head of Retail & Marketing for Fellow Barber. "It's clear they have a great understanding of our business, and we look forward to working with them to help elevate awareness of Fellow Barber shops, services and products."

5W's Beauty PR team is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

About Fellow Barber

Founded by Sam Buffa in 2006, Fellow Barber is committed to elevating the craft of barbering. Often credited for the revival of the time-honored barbershop traditions, Fellow Barber's expertly trained barbers provide classic cuts and straight razor shaves to a discerning clientele who seek a hassle-free, yet high-quality experience without the pretensions of a salon. By leading the barbershop renaissance, Fellow Barber has spawned a new barbering subculture, raised the overall barbering wage nationwide, and created new jobs.

Since opening its first shop in Williamsburg, Fellow Barber has independently expanded to 11 locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and San Francisco – all of which have a unique aesthetic inspired by the diversity of the neighborhood and clientele. The brand also developed its own line of expertly crafted, professional quality grooming products, which is carried in select barbershops and retailers, and online at FellowBarber.com.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

