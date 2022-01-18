U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,598.91
    -63.94 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,390.39
    -521.42 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,613.70
    -280.05 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    +0.0660 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5660
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,392.21
    -1,297.46 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.59
    -20.80 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.38
    -48.85 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

5WPR Welcomes Leading Grooming Experience, Fellow Barber, to Growing Roster of Clients

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Fellow Barber, an elevated barbershop experience with an accompanying line of award-winning grooming products distributed nationwide.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5WPR will lead strategic media relations in the consumer and trade space for Fellow Barber's chain of barbershops and its namesake line of professional-quality grooming products. As their partner, 5W will build upon Fellow Barber's legacy in New York, highlighting their unique brand story and ignition of the barbershop renaissance, while supporting company announcements including regional and nationwide expansion.

"Fellow Barber is a dynamic brand reigniting the traditional barbershop experience with a modern approach," said Dara A. Busch, President, 5WPR Consumer Practice. "We're eager to introduce more consumers to their unique offerings, both at the 11 national Fellow Barber locations, and from the comfort of their homes."

"We are excited to partner with 5WPR, a creative company with a proven track record in the beauty and grooming space," said Mindy Dulberg, Head of Retail & Marketing for Fellow Barber. "It's clear they have a great understanding of our business, and we look forward to working with them to help elevate awareness of Fellow Barber shops, services and products."

5W's Beauty PR team is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

About Fellow Barber
Founded by Sam Buffa in 2006, Fellow Barber is committed to elevating the craft of barbering. Often credited for the revival of the time-honored barbershop traditions, Fellow Barber's expertly trained barbers provide classic cuts and straight razor shaves to a discerning clientele who seek a hassle-free, yet high-quality experience without the pretensions of a salon. By leading the barbershop renaissance, Fellow Barber has spawned a new barbering subculture, raised the overall barbering wage nationwide, and created new jobs.

Since opening its first shop in Williamsburg, Fellow Barber has independently expanded to 11 locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and San Francisco – all of which have a unique aesthetic inspired by the diversity of the neighborhood and clientele. The brand also developed its own line of expertly crafted, professional quality grooming products, which is carried in select barbershops and retailers, and online at FellowBarber.com.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-welcomes-leading-grooming-experience-fellow-barber-to-growing-roster-of-clients-301461774.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to hire thousands more in Puget Sound area over 'next couple of years'

    Rajeev Rajan, Meta's Northwest lead, says the company is looking to hire 2,000 people to fill out its new offices in Seattle and the Eastside.

  • Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

    Small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” share their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

  • FashionGo to Launch First In-person Trade Show This Spring

    The tech company has partnered with trade show veteran Tom Nastos to hold events in Palm Springs and New York.

  • 7bridges raises $17M to automate logistics supply chains using AI

    Supply chain logistics -- getting components and eventually finished products from A to B to C -- is one of the most critical parts of running a business, not least because it is one of the most complex, involving dozens of companies, hundreds of combinations and permutations, accounting for world events outside of your business, a lot of people hours to figure it all out. Today, a startup called 7bridges that is aiming to simplify that by way of an AI-based automation platform -- it ingests a company's supply chain, operating and logistics data to present a user with optimized recommendations for how to move goods -- is announcing $17 million in new funding, a sign of the demand in the market to address and fix how supply chains work. Shipping behemoth Maersk, by way of its fund Maersk Growth, is also in the round as a strategic backer: Maersk will be working with 7bridges to integrate its logistics and shipping data into 7bridges to help Maersk customers manage their logistics more easily.

  • Ghanaian fintech Float raises $17M seed to power cash flow for commerce in Africa

    Cash flow is a major pain point for small businesses in Africa. Long payment cycles, which can take 30-90 days after services or products have been rendered, and little or no capital, of which research says 85% of African small and medium businesses are subject to, are the main culprits of cash flow issues. The fintech which provides credit lines for businesses has raised $17 million, funding that it will be using to bolster its offerings and expand geographically.

  • The Crucial ESG Topics to Focus On Right Now

    ESG-focused business strategy isn’t just a feel-good concept anymore — it’s increasingly necessary to attract investment. The Global Sustainable Investment Review reported that investments in susta...

  • Bigtincan is a Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

    Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Sales Enablement Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Genting Hong Kong Looks to Liquidation as Funding Dries Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. warned it may seek court assistance to safeguard its assets, after failing to secure funding to help it stay afloat following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted

  • HSBC Sticking With Risk On Investment Strategy: Fan

    Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, discusses her investment strategy for risk assets, Chinese equities and her outlook for markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the Wo

  • Female-Backed VC Firm to Boost Crypto Bets With New Fundraise

    (Bloomberg) -- Blossom Capital has raised $432 million to back early-stage tech startups in Europe, a third of which has been earmarked for cryptocurrency investments, founder Ophelia Brown said in an interview. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus Upd

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • Charles Schwab Q4 profit rises, but falls short of estimate

    Charles Schwab Corp. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 39% to $1.58 billion, or 76 cents a share, from $1.14 billion, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The online brokerage firm's adjusted profit rose to 86 cents a share from 74 cents a share. Revenue increased 13% to $4.71 billion. The financial firm was expected to earn 88 cents a share on revenue of $4.79 billion, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Shares of Charles Schwab fell 2.7% in premarket trades. Full-year

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq F