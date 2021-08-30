U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.60
    +26.23 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,449.16
    -6.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.18
    +148.68 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.66
    -5.49 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8940
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,239.07
    -582.64 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.14
    +11.28 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

$ 6.09 Bn Growth Opportunity in Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global electric vehicle power inverter market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 6.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report
Download a Free Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Jul 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Aptiv Plc (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corp. (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by full hybrids, pure EV, plug-in hybrids, commercial HEV, and mild hybrids. The full hybrids generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising number of partnerships and collaborations among automotive companies to leverage EV technology. Also, the aggressive promotional activities by automakers will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The electric vehicle power inverter market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for electric vehicle power inverters and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The electric vehicle power inverter market in APAC is mainly driven by the rising adoption of EVs. China is the key market for electric vehicle power inverters in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global electric vehicle power inverter market is driven by the increasing sales of BEVs and PHEVs. The global sales of EVs have increased significantly over the years. For instance, in H1 2019, the sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew over 90% when compared to H1 2018. Similarly, in the UK the sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for around 7% of the total vehicle sales in June 2021. The growing sales of such vehicles is increasing the demand for various automobile components including electric vehicle power inverters, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41461

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary:

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market – Global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented by type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Vehicle Market – Global electric vehicle market is segmented by type (BEV and PHEV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Full hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plug-in hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial HEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mild hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Meidensha Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Toyota Industries Corp.

  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-electric-vehicle-power-invertermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-6-09-bn-growth-opportunity-in-electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364542.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Little-Followed Stocks That Are Soaring Monday

    Investors continued to have confidence in the stock market on Monday morning, and that translated into more record highs for some of the most popular stock indexes in the U.S. market. As of before noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 24 points to 35,480. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) picked up another 26 points to 4,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 138 points to 15,267, both looking to extend their record runs.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.

  • Why GameStop and AMC Stocks Jumped While Sundial Growers Dropped Today

    Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Pinterest's Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling this morning after the company's stock was downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating by Argus Research analyst John Staszak. Staszak is the latest analyst to downgrade Pinterest's stock following the company's second-quarter results (reported on July 29). Pinterest's stock has received downgrades from J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI, and even more analysts have lowered their price targets for the company's stock since its second-quarter earnings were reported last month.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Jumps To Record High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.