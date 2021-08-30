$ 6.09 Bn Growth Opportunity in Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global electric vehicle power inverter market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 6.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report

Download a Free Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Jul 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Aptiv Plc (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corp. (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by full hybrids, pure EV, plug-in hybrids, commercial HEV, and mild hybrids. The full hybrids generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising number of partnerships and collaborations among automotive companies to leverage EV technology. Also, the aggressive promotional activities by automakers will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The electric vehicle power inverter market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for electric vehicle power inverters and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The electric vehicle power inverter market in APAC is mainly driven by the rising adoption of EVs. China is the key market for electric vehicle power inverters in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global electric vehicle power inverter market is driven by the increasing sales of BEVs and PHEVs. The global sales of EVs have increased significantly over the years. For instance, in H1 2019, the sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew over 90% when compared to H1 2018. Similarly, in the UK the sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for around 7% of the total vehicle sales in June 2021. The growing sales of such vehicles is increasing the demand for various automobile components including electric vehicle power inverters, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Story continues

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41461

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary:

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market – Global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented by type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Vehicle Market – Global electric vehicle market is segmented by type (BEV and PHEV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Full hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plug-in hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial HEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mild hybrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Meidensha Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Industries Corp.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-electric-vehicle-power-invertermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-6-09-bn-growth-opportunity-in-electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364542.html

SOURCE Technavio