With 6.1% CAGR, Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceuticals Market Size Worth USD 2,401.22 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global impact of covid-19 on pharmaceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 2,401.22 billion in 2029, mentions that the market was worth USD 1,494.67 billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceuticals Market size was valued at USD 1,494.67 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 1,585.05 billion in 2022 to USD 2,401.22 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2029. Increasing healthcare investments and rapid digital technology adoption are expected to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceuticals Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Developments

June 2022- Novartis AG received the European Commission approval for Tabrecta’s monotherapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer treatment.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 6.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 2,401.22 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,585.05 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 215





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Foster Market Growth

Pharmaceuticals consist of drugs that are utilized for medical purposes. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to fuel the demand for pharmaceuticals. For example, in 2022, the American Cancer Society anticipated that 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. Furthermore, rising per-capita incomes and developing health infrastructure are likely to enhance the product demand. Moreover, the robust demand for numerous drugs for therapeutic areas is expected to elevate research and development (R&D) investments. These factors may drive the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceuticals market growth.

However, product recalls and lawsuits against companies may hamper market progress.





COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions in Supply Chain Slightly Hindered Industry Growth during the Pandemic

This market was slightly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on manufacturing, thereby disrupting the supply chains. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infected patients enhanced the demand for effective drugs and medical equipment. Further, the disruptions in supply chains slightly affected the industry during the initial phase. However, manufacturers opted for industrial automation, part-time shifts, and reduced capacities to enhance their earnings, satisfy demands, and enhance their overall efficiency. This factor facilitated the industry’s growth during the pandemic.

Segments

Drugs Segment to Lead Attributable to Strong Demand for Chronic Disease Treatment

By type, the market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. The drugs segment is expected to lead due to its strong demand for chronic disease treatment.

Retail Pharmacies Segment to Hold Dominant Market Share Attributable to Availability of OTC Products

As per distribution channel, the market is trifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate, attributable to the availability of OTC products.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Technological Advancements in Clinical Trials to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the pharmaceuticals market share due to technological advancements in clinical trials. The market in North America stood at USD 610.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, manufacturers launch several products to cater to consumer needs, thereby facilitating the industry’s progress.

In Europe, the rising awareness of diagnosis and treatment procedures is expected to foster the product demand. Furthermore, rapid R&D investments in the region are expected to fuel the industry’s growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising awareness regarding the management and care of disorders is expected to foster the demand for pharmaceuticals. These factors may elevate the industry’s growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Major Players Enter into Collaborations to Elevate their Product Offerings

The prominent companies operating in the market enter into collaborations to enhance their product offerings. For example, Novo Nordisk A/S and Gilead Sciences, Inc. entered into a collaboration to clinically study Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide efficacy in March 2021. This strategy may allow companies to produce the best pharmaceuticals products, thereby elevating their brand image. Further, companies deploy research and development, acquisitions, mergers, and automation to elevate their market position.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc. (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

