At €6.15, Is SMT Scharf AG (ETR:S4AA) Worth Looking At Closely?

SMT Scharf AG (ETR:S4AA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €6.60 and falling to the lows of €5.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SMT Scharf's current trading price of €6.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SMT Scharf’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In SMT Scharf?

Great news for investors – SMT Scharf is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that SMT Scharf’s ratio of 5.12x is below its peer average of 13.74x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, SMT Scharf’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from SMT Scharf?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for SMT Scharf, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although S4AA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to S4AA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on S4AA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for SMT Scharf (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

