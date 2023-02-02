$6.2 Billion Worldwide Air Separation Plants Industry to 2030 - Featuring Enerflex, Linde, Messer Group and Praxair Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Separation Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Air Liquide SA
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Enerflex Ltd.
Linde AG
Messer Group GmbH
Praxair, Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Technex Ltd.
Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
244
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$4.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$6.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Air Separation Plant: A Prelude
Air Separation Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air Separation Plant Market
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2007 through 2018
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018
Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market
Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018
Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018
Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth
Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2024
Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth
Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant
Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa
Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020
Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Air Separation Plant: An Insight
Air Separation Plant by Process
Cryogenic
Non-Cryogenic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
