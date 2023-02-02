U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

$6.2 Billion Worldwide Air Separation Plants Industry to 2030 - Featuring Enerflex, Linde, Messer Group and Praxair Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Air Separation Plants

Global Market for Air Separation Plants
Global Market for Air Separation Plants

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Separation Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • Air Liquide SA

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Enerflex Ltd.

  • Linde AG

  • Messer Group GmbH

  • Praxair, Inc.

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

  • Technex Ltd.

  • Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

  • Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

244

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$6.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Air Separation Plant: A Prelude

  • Air Separation Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air Separation Plant Market

  • Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2007 through 2018

  • Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018

  • Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market

  • Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018

  • Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018

  • Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth

  • Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

  • Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market

  • Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2024

  • Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth

  • Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant

  • Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa

  • Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020

  • Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market

  • Innovations and Advancements

  • Product Overview

  • Air Separation Plant: An Insight

  • Air Separation Plant by Process

  • Cryogenic

  • Non-Cryogenic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4hu5e-separation?w=12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


