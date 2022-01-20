U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,068.00
    +158.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,158.25
    +124.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.50
    +10.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +0.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2880
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,056.89
    -40.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.46
    +3.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.17
    -3.49 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

At 6.2% CAGR, Conformal Coatings Market is Expected to Reach 1257.6 Mn by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

·9 min read

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Conformal Coatings Market size reached USD 825.4 Million in 2021. Conformal Coatings Market size is likely to grow at 6.2% CAGR during 2021-2028 to reach 1257.6 Million by 2028 end. Rising usage of electronic products in arduous locations, growing digitalization of medical procedures, and increasing cost of electronics are some of the major factors driving the growth.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Conformal coating is a polymerized film that completely 'conforms' the printed circuit board assembly i.e. it is a coating that coats the printed circuit board and its electrical components without changing the shape and size of the Printed circuit board assembly. Printed Circuit boards (PCB) are setups used to mechanically bear the weight of electronic components of an electrical circuit while providing an electronic connection between them without the need for wires. The board structure without any electrical components is called a printed circuit board and when electric components are present on the board the entire setup is called PCB Assembly. Conformal Coating is a salient feature in printed circuit boards as conformal coating protects the printed circuit board from external damages. The conformal coating increases the lifetime of PCBs by making the PCB more robust. Applications of conformal coating are vastly varied. Some of the main applications of conformal coating include; aerospace, defense, automobile, robotics, and medical fields. The process of conformal coating is practiced since the 1980s.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1806

Scope of Conformal Coatings Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has more or less been a bane for the conformal coating market. The major end-users of printed circuit boards and subsequently conformal coating market are the automobiles and robotics industries. For instance; on average around 200 printed circuit boards are present in a car. Hence decline in automobile needs cause a negative impact on the conformal coating market. In spite of this, the silver lining for the conformal coating market is the increased demand for medical instruments, which use printed circuit boards in huge quantities which in turn gives a positive boost to the conformal coating market.

Segmentation Analysis: The Global Conformal Coating Market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-user, and region & country level. Based on material type, the conformal coating market is divided into Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone, Perylene, etc. Based on end-users the conformal coating market can be differentiated by electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace, and defense industries.

Conformal Coatings Companies

Market Players for Global Conformal Coatings Market are Covering in this Report:

  • Altana

  • Chase Corp.

  • CHT Ltd

  • Dow

  • Dymax

  • HK Wentworth Ltd

  • B. Fuller Company

  • Henkel AG & Co.

  • KGaA

  • Kisco Ltd.

  • MG Chemicals

  • Panacol-Elosol

  • GmbH

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

  • Momentive

  • And More

Global Conformal Coatings Market Dynamics:

The main factor which has caused uproar in the conformal coating market is the application of electronic products in grave environmental conditions. Electronic devices are had applications in every business including businesses like agriculture, mining automobiles, space commodities some of which have environments that can cause huge harm to electronic devices. For instance; 97% of mining procedures are carried out with the help of electronic devices. Also, according to www.bayt.com, all the measuring devices used by marine engineers are electronic sensors.

The above-mentioned environments can be very detrimental to the printed circuit boards present on the electrical devices as, Copper tracts used to connect the electrical entities so that these perform the functionality required by the electrical circuit, can get corroded when it comes in contact with moisture, salts. This corrosion will create obstruction in the electricity flow of the circuit and the PCB will stop working. Additionally, the robust nature of some applications like automobiles, space, and defense industries will cause harm to the electronic components present on the board. The conformal coating works like armor to the printed circuit boards and makes sure that the printed circuit boards won't get damaged in any habitat.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1806

Additionally, increasing research activities in the electronic industry is a major factor for the growth of electronic usage in medical establishments. Medical processes carried out by electrical entities are far more accurately done as compared to medical procedures carried out by humans. For instance; since 2017 there has been a 40% increase in the electrical medical technologies market. Also, medical technology revenue has increased 20% in 2021 compared to the year 2020. Advancement in nanotechnologies has been a viable asset to the medical industry as nanotechnologies can target remote locations in the human body and communicate with peripheral devices for communication purposes. The introduction of digital image processing also benefits medical establishments as it leads to an automatic understanding of human health. Therefore as the electronic industry, which use printed circuit boards gain a lot due to this medical revolution lead to the conformal coatings market growth as the conformal coating market is a subset of the electronics market.

However, the high expenditure required for repair and replacement of conformal coating with the reduction in the size of a printed circuit board may hamper the market growth. As the board size decreases less amount of conformal coating is required which reduces the demand for conformal coating. This causes depletion of the conformal coating market revenue. In spite of this colossal range of applications of PCBs can be considered as a lucrative factor that keeps the conformal coating market thriving in the coming years.

News: Dow Launched New DOWSIL CC-2588 Conformal Coating for Harsh Environments, Greater Sustainability.

On October 4th, 2021; Dow introduced new DOWSIL CC-2588 Conformal Coating, a tough, abrasion-resistant silicone-based material that protects printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electronic components against high humidity and corrosion. This highly reliable silicone-based coating is virtually odorless and offers extremely low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). DOWSIL CC-2588 conformal coating cures at room temperature for reduced energy consumption supports spraying for higher throughputs and enables automated inspection equipment to use ultraviolet light (UV) to identify any voids in the conformal coating.

Global Conformal Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global conformal coating market attributed to the presence of research establishments in the United States of America. The United States and Canada have some of the electronic best research institutions in the World like Stanford University. This can be validated by a study conducted by clinicaltrial.com which states that research on around 300 thousand subjects is carried out in 2020 in the United States of America. All research areas require electronic circuits to meet the proposed requirements of research. Also, North America is home to a lot of automobiles, defense, aeronautic industries and they have an omnipresent requirement of electronics and in turn, printed circuit boards and conformal coating industries. This justifies the presence of printed circuit boards and hence conformal coating industries in the North American region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the global conformal coatings market within the forecast period owing to the high demand for applications from countries especially China, India, and Japan.

On Special Requirement Conformal Coatings Market Report is also available for below Regions and Countries specific :

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Netherland

  • Turkey

  • Switzerland

  • Belgium

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • Philippines

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Colombia

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Peru

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Egypt

  • South Africa

  • Rest Of MEA

Get Full Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/conformal-coating-market

Look at Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155
Asia Office: +917447409162

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-2-cagr-conformal-coatings-market-is-expected-to-reach-1257-6-mn-by-2028-says-brandessence-market-research-301464665.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets

    Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covi

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Biden Pledging to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last wee

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.