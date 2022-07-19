U.S. markets closed

6.26% CAGR in LNG Infrastructure Market in US, Bechtel Corp. and Cheniere Energy Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LNG infrastructure includes import terminals, tankers, and inland storage plants. The physical infrastructure comprises interconnected storage and transportation facilities. Furthermore, LNG infrastructure requires pipelines to transport natural gas, a plant for electrical generation, water for the electrical generation plant, and the electrical grid for power distribution.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Infrastructure Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The LNG infrastructure market size in US is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio's market analysis report. This growth is driven by factors such as an increase in LNG production. Natural gas is one of the fastest-growing fossil fuels in the US, owing to the rise in the supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas. As per the IEA, by 2022, the US will produce 890 bcm or 22% of global natural gas production. Though the domestic demand in the US and the production of natural gas are expected to grow, more than half of the additional natural gas produced will be converted into LNG. It will be further exported to countries where domestic natural gas production is insufficient. Hence, the rise in natural gas production has led to an increase in LNG marketing.

Download a Sample Report to keep up with the latest trends, drivers, and challenges in the market

Read the report with TOC on "LNG Infrastructure Market in US Analysis Report by End-user (Power generation, Transportation fuel, and Others) and Type (Liquefaction Terminal and Regasification Terminal), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Major LNG Infrastructure in US Companies:

  • Bechtel Corp.

  • Cheniere Energy Inc.

  • Chevron Corp.

  • Chiyoda Corp.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Fluor Corp.

  • McDermott International Inc.

  • NextDecade Corp.

  • Sempra Energy

  • TotalEnergies SE

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Key Vendor Offerings

  • Bechtel Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG plants.

  • Cheniere Energy Inc. - The company offers products such as liquefaction facilities.

  • Chevron Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG facilities.

  • Chiyoda Corp. - The company offers products such as floating LNG power vessel.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG infrastructure.

LNG Infrastructure Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Power generation - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Transportation fuel - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market In US Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Liquefaction terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Regasification terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, including market segmentation analysis. Request a sample report

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The power generation segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Natural gas, which includes LNG, is expected to play a major role in decarbonization and lowering the impact of emissions in the power generation sector. Depending on the demand, different types of natural gas have a low carbon content and offer provide in power generation capacity. The US is adopting natural gas for power generation, with a growing focus on improving air quality. Thus, the rising demand for LNG in several power applications will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Road Transportation Fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market Scope in the US 

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.77

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., McDermott International Inc., NextDecade Corp., Sempra Energy, and TotalEnergies SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

               Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06:  Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Outbound logistics

2.2.4 End-users

2.2.5 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                             

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22:  Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Transportation fuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Transportation fuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Transportation fuel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type                     

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30:  Comparison by Type

6.3 Liquefaction terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31:  Liquefaction terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  Liquefaction terminal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Regasification terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33:  Regasification terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  Regasification terminal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape                        

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in LNG production

8.1.2 Growth in LNG liquefaction capacity

8.1.3 Rise in demand for cleaner fuels

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Impact of ongoing trade war between US and China

8.2.2 High cost of installation

8.2.3 Fluctuation in crude oil prices

Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for LNG bunkering

8.3.2 Growing use of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels

8.3.3 Commoditization of LNG

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 43:  Bechtel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 44:  Bechtel Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 45:  Bechtel Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 46:  Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Cheniere Energy Inc.

Exhibit 47:  Cheniere Energy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48:  Cheniere Energy Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49:  Cheniere Energy Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 50:  Cheniere Energy Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51:  Cheniere Energy Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 52:  Chevron Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 53:  Chevron Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 54:  Chevron Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 55:  Chevron Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56:  Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Chiyoda Corp.

Exhibit 57:  Chiyoda Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Chiyoda Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 59:  Chiyoda Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 60:  Chiyoda Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61:  Chiyoda Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 62:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 64:  Exxon Mobil Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 65:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 67:  Fluor Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68:  Fluor Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69:  Fluor Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 70:  Fluor Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71:  Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 McDermott International Inc.

Exhibit 72:  McDermott International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73:  McDermott International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74:  McDermott International Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 75:  McDermott International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76:  McDermott International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 NextDecade Corp.

Exhibit 78:  NextDecade Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 79:  NextDecade Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 80:  NextDecade Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81:  NextDecade Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sempra Energy

Exhibit 82:  Sempra Energy - Overview

Exhibit 83:  Sempra Energy - Business segments

Exhibit 84:  Sempra Energy- Key news

Exhibit 85:  Sempra Energy - Key offerings

Exhibit 86:  Sempra Energy - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 87:  TotalEnergies SE - Overview

Exhibit 88:  TotalEnergies SE - Business segments

Exhibit 89:  TotalEnergies SE- Key news

Exhibit 90:  TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 91:  TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-26-cagr-in-lng-infrastructure-market-in-us-bechtel-corp-and-cheniere-energy-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301587404.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

