6.26% CAGR in LNG Infrastructure Market in US, Bechtel Corp. and Cheniere Energy Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LNG infrastructure includes import terminals, tankers, and inland storage plants. The physical infrastructure comprises interconnected storage and transportation facilities. Furthermore, LNG infrastructure requires pipelines to transport natural gas, a plant for electrical generation, water for the electrical generation plant, and the electrical grid for power distribution.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Infrastructure Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The LNG infrastructure market size in US is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio's market analysis report. This growth is driven by factors such as an increase in LNG production. Natural gas is one of the fastest-growing fossil fuels in the US, owing to the rise in the supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas. As per the IEA, by 2022, the US will produce 890 bcm or 22% of global natural gas production. Though the domestic demand in the US and the production of natural gas are expected to grow, more than half of the additional natural gas produced will be converted into LNG. It will be further exported to countries where domestic natural gas production is insufficient. Hence, the rise in natural gas production has led to an increase in LNG marketing.

Major LNG Infrastructure in US Companies:

Bechtel Corp.

Cheniere Energy Inc.

Chevron Corp.

Chiyoda Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

McDermott International Inc.

NextDecade Corp.

Sempra Energy

TotalEnergies SE

Key Vendor Offerings

Bechtel Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG plants.

Cheniere Energy Inc. - The company offers products such as liquefaction facilities.

Chevron Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG facilities.

Chiyoda Corp. - The company offers products such as floating LNG power vessel.

Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers products such as LNG infrastructure.

LNG Infrastructure Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Power generation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation fuel - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market In US Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Liquefaction terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regasification terminal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The power generation segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Natural gas, which includes LNG, is expected to play a major role in decarbonization and lowering the impact of emissions in the power generation sector. Depending on the demand, different types of natural gas have a low carbon content and offer provide in power generation capacity. The US is adopting natural gas for power generation, with a growing focus on improving air quality. Thus, the rising demand for LNG in several power applications will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

LNG Infrastructure Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., McDermott International Inc., NextDecade Corp., Sempra Energy, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

