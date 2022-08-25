U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

$6.3 Billion Worldwide Food and Beverages Industry to 2031 - Asia Pacific was the Largest Region in 2021

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverages market is expected to grow from $5,817.4 billion in 2021 to $6,383.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to grow to $8,905.5 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Major companies in the market include Nestle S.A., JBS S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Tyson Foods Inc, Wilmar International Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), The Coca-Cola Company, Imperial brands plc, Mars Incorporated

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The food and beverages market consists of sales of beverages, food, pet food, and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, pet food, and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food, and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The main type of food and beverages are alcoholic - beverages, nonalcoholic - beverages, grain products, bakery & confectionary, other foods products, frozen, canned and dried food, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products. Alcoholic beverages include beverages that contain varying amounts of alcohol (ethanol). The various types of distribution channels are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and Other Distribution Channels. The different types of natures include organic and conventional.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverages market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region of the food and beverages market. The regions covered in the food and beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected to result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies. For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of the overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices. Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable food and beverage companies to increase their productivity and drive the market going forward.

Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve the yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items. With the IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage. Examples of IQF foods include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and peaches, and vegetables such as corn, peas, and green beans. The global IQF vegetable market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, thus indicating significant demand for IQF food products in the future.

The countries covered in the food and beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Food And Beverages Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Food And Beverages Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Food And Beverages Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Food And Beverages Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Food And Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Food And Beverages

9. Food And Beverages Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Food And Beverages Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Food And Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Food And Beverages Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Alcoholic - Beverages

  • Non Alcoholic - Beverages

  • Grain Products

  • Bakery & Confectionary

  • Other Foods Products

  • Frozen, Canned and Dried Food

  • Dairy Food

  • Meat, Poultry And Seafood

  • Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food

  • Animal And Pet Food

  • Tobacco Products

11.2. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Others

11.3. Global Food And Beverages Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Organic

  • Conventional

12. Food And Beverages Market Segments
12.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Beer; Wine And Brandy; Spirits
12.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Coffee And Tea; Soft Drink And Ice
12.3. Global Grain Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Flour, Rice And Malt; Other Grain Products
12.4. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Breakfast Cereal; Sugar And Confectionery Products; Bread And Bakery Products; Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla
12.5. Global Other Foods Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Perishable Prepared Food; Snack Food; All Other Miscellaneous Food
12.6. Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Frozen Food; Canned And Ambient Food
12.7. Global Dairy Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Milk And Butter; Cheese; Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products; Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert
12.8. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Meat Products; Poultry; Seafood
12.9. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate; Seasoning And Dressing; Fats And Oils
12.10. Global Animal And Pet Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Pet Food; Animal Food
12.11. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos; Smoking And Other Tobacco Products

13. Food And Beverages Market Metrics
13.1. Food And Beverages Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Food And Beverages Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geeu3k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


