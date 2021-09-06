U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8320
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,374.59
    +1,268.57 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.09
    +44.36 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.68
    +45.33 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

At 6.3% CAGR, Personalized Medicine Market Revenue to Cross USD 751 Bn by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Personalized Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Medical Care, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness), By Application (Cancer Management, Blood Transfusion Safety, Coagulation Therapy, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurology, Psychiatry) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027", by Brand Essence Market Research the market valuation of Personalized Medicine will cross $751 billion by 2027. Technological advancements and increasing demand for Personalized Medicine will foster the market growth.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Global Personalized Medicine Market is valued at USD 489.1 Billion in 2020 and Growing with a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine and growing technological advancements in healthcare are anticipated to drive the growth of Global Personalized Medicine Market.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1663

What is Personalized Medicine - Personalized medicine is also referred as precision medicine. It is the field of medicine that finds the best treatment for each patient at the correct time. Like, physicians use medical history, circumstances, diagnostic tests and values, as well as information from prior patient therapies, to prevent disease and develop targeted therapies that can speed up a patient's treatment and recovery. Application of personalized medicine in health care industry is truly advantageous for exact ongoing diagnosis and therapy of conditions, like a few sorts of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Personalized medicine is mainly used in clinical decision making by using biological information available through a genetic test or biomarker. Personalized medicine is better than traditional medicine, because it is based on each patient's unique genetic test. It can be used to overcome the limitations of traditional medicine.

What Development has Provided to Increase in Personalized Medicine?

News: Infosys Launched SAP-based Personalized Medicine Solution for Pharmaceutical Companies

On June 29th, 2020; Infosys announced the launch of an all-new, Personalized Medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA, the SAP C/4HANA suite, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and SCI platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements while delivering personalized experiences to patients. The Infosys Personalized Medicine Solution enables pharma companies to digitally transform their processes and drive stronger business outcomes. The modular solution uses advanced analytics to manage individual patient treatment lifecycle from enrollment and scheduling to post medical treatments and can notably reduce patient treatment lifecycle. It uses IoT and blockchain to manage critical cold chains and outcome-based invoicing. The solution incorporates seamlessly into an existing business process with minimal disruptions, reducing implementation time, thus enabling quicker product launches for pharma companies.

Global Personalized Medicine Market Report

  • Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

  • Exact Sciences Corporation

  • ASURAGEN, INC.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Genentech, Inc.

  • 23andME, Inc.

  • Biogen

  • Dako A/S

  • Exagen Inc.

  • Precision Biologics

  • Abbott

  • QIAGEN

  • Celera Diagnostics LLC

  • Decode Genetics, Inc.

  • Genelex

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1663

The growing prevalence of various types of cancer and increasing demand of personalized medicine therapy in cancer and various other disease indications like diabetes are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth for global personalized medicine market. According to the World Health Organization; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occurred due to cancer. As per report by WHO, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally in 2020. In addition, growing demand for personalized medicine real-time analysis is also supplementing the market growth. For example; personalized medicine is used in target cancerous tissues diagnosis which gives lesser side effects. For the reason that, personalized medicines can reduce the number of adverse drug reactions during treatments. Because, drug reactions are the third or fourth largest cause of deaths in the United States.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Personalized Medicine Market

North America is expected to dominate the personalized medicine market with the highest share due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like, cancer, diabetes, rising expenditure on healthcare and R&D in this region. For instance; for cancer treatments, like colorectal cancer and breast cancer, personalized medicine provides significant advances. According to the American Cancer Society journal, in 2020, there were an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. According to the United Nations, around 70% people died because of chronic diseases and expected to reach about 60% by 2030. In addition, increasing awareness among the patients about the significance of personalized medicine for treatment of various diseases is also supplementing the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global personalized medicine market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about early diagnosis, developing healthcare infrastructure, and availability of effective treatment in emerging countries, such as China and India in this region. For example; chronic diseases like mental health disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer are the leading causes of death and disability in India.

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East and Africa

Get Complete Trends on: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/personalized-medicine-market-size

Related Reports:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2021 By Product Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Compound Tomography Equipment, X-Ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment, Molecular Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology , Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers , Others) Forecast To 2027

Medical Nutrition Market 2021 By Product Type (Pediatric Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), By Medical Condition (Cancers, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Eating Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Immune System Disorders, Involuntary Weight Loss, Kidney Disease, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Stores, Others) Forecast To 2025

Regenerative Medicine Market By Product Type (Cell-Based Products, Acellular Products), By Application (Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Central Nervous System Disorders), By Therapy (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast 2020-2025

Asphalt additives Market size to exceed $ 5349.8 Million by 2027

Global Smart Lock Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027

The global demand for global disposable syringes market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 2078.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2527.8 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of -0.11% from 2021 to 2027

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website : https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Blog : Top 5 Health Food Companies Will Change the Food Industry in Upcoming Years

Contact:
Mr. Aniket Patil,
aniket@brandessenceresearch.com,
Email : sales@brandessenceresearch.com,
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155,
Asia Office: +917447409162

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-3-cagr-personalized-medicine-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-751-bn-by-2027--says-brandessence-market-research-301369730.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Biogen vs. Cassava Sciences

    Two companies that have thrown their hats into this ring are Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). It might be tempting to declare Biogen the runaway leader in this contest. The biotech's medicine for AD, Aduhelm, has already earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

    We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of tr

  • HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don't we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?

    A lab worker extracts DNA from samples for further tests at the AIDS Vaccine Design and Development Laboratory Dec. 1, 2008 in New York City. Chris Hondros/Getty ImagesSmallpox has been eradicated from the face of the Earth following a highly effective, worldwide vaccination campaign. Paralytic poliomyelitis is no longer a problem in the U.S. because of development and use of effective vaccines against the poliovirus. In current times, millions of lives have been saved because of rapid deploymen

  • Nearly three-quarters of Covid hospital patients under 50 are unvaccinated

    Two-thirds of people under 50 who died from Covid-19 were also unvaccinated

  • Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, that aired on Sunday, September 5, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Doctors

    Diabetes has been described as a silent epidemic. Last year, it killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Too many people still consider diabetes a childhood disease beyond our control; the fact is, type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? A lot, starting with avoiding the #1 cause of type 2 diabetes, as doctors told us. Read on to find out more—and to further ensure your health and the health

  • Lawsuit: Paraplegic man's foot 'shredded' on rollercoaster

    A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn't properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court. The lawsuit said Christensen's ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded," and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.

  • If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

    There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many

  • Beef giant Brazil halts China exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

    Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, has suspended beef exports to its No. 1 customer China after confirming two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the ministry said in a statement.

  • China’s Shrinking Beef Options Suggest Brazil Ban Will Be Brief

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beef supply options are shrinking after the latest move by Brazil to halt exports there following the discovery of two cases of mad cow disease.The temporary suspension by Brazil comes as China’s two mainstay suppliers, Argentina and Australia, have seen reduced access into the world’s biggest imported beef market this year. Argentina is limiting beef exports until Oct. 31 to contain inflation, while Australian beef is subject to trade restrictions imposed by China amid fr

  • Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although Moderna booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the Nation," about President Joe Biden's goal to give booster shots starting Sept. 20, Fauci said that "in some respects" that remained the plan. But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted the necessary data on booster shots to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the process.

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    People are arriving at US hospitals after overdosing in the unproven belief it can treat Covid.

  • The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

    Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sig

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Moderna May Not Be Ready for Biden's Proposed Sept. 20 Booster Rollout

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer will "likely" meet President Joe Biden's deadline to begin administering booster shots to adults

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When You Can Get Your Booster

    With coronavirus cases ripping through America, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been preaching about how to stay safe out there, given the raging Delta variant being "more transmissible." Today he appeared on Face the Nation to explain why more kids were getting hospitalized, when you'll get your booster and how to stay safe out there. Read on for five key takeaways from the conversat

  • America Faces A Severe Caregiver Shortage, As This Grad Student Learned Firsthand

    A case study in how the pandemic has affected people with disabilities — and what could be done about it.

  • Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts

    Israel this month will present data from an extensive rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry, said the ministry had been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to brief its advisors at a Sept. 17 meeting.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Soared to New Heights Last Week

    Last week was a pretty good one across the board for biotech stocks. The industry-tracking iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) took some steps forward on Wednesday and held on to finish the week 2.3% higher. This stock jumped on Monday and again on Wednesday after a handful of investment bank analysts began covering the biotech stock with a positive rating.

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

  • Each COVID-19 surge poses a risk for healthcare workers: PTSD

    Nurse Chris Prott's knees jump, his heart races, his mouth goes dry and his mind floods with dark memories when he talks about working in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's intensive care unit (ICU) during pandemic surges. Prott shares a struggle common to many of the military veterans for whom he has cared for years: symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Prott was among a half dozen ICU staffers who told Reuters of symptoms such as waking from nightmares bathed in sweat; flashbacks to dying patients during the pandemic's fear-filled early days; flaring anger; and panic at the sound of medical alarms.