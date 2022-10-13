With 6.3 % CAGR, US Pharmacy Market Size worth USD 861.67 Billion by 2028, Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Pharmacy Market size is projected to reach USD 861.67 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period; Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US pharmacy market size was USD 534.21 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 560.00 billion in 2021 to USD 861.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “US Pharmacy Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, surging occurrence of aliments in the US, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare spending are few of the prime aspects fueling the growth of the pharmaceuticals market in the country.

Industry Development

January 2021 – Optum (UnitedHealth Group) collaborated with Change Healthcare, to offer software and data analytics, technology-empowered facilities and research, advisory and revenue cycle management offerings to assist in making health care work refined for all.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 861.67 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 560.00 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 74 Key Players CVS Health Corporation (Rhode Island, US), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Illinois, US), Cigna (Express Scripts) (Connecticut, US), UnitedHealth Group (Optum) (Minnesota, US), Walmart Inc. (Arkansas, US)

Growth Drivers Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand Surging Consciousness Regarding Health amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Market Growth





Drivers and Restraints

Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

The amount of chronic disease-inflicted patients is promptly surging globally. There has been an incredible growth in the occurrences of chronic immune deficiencies, diabetes, and congestive heart failure among others. As per a record published by World Health Organization (WHO), chronic ailments impact nearly 133 million Americans, portraying 40% of the total population of the nation. Moreover, the growth in the geriatric population in the nation is also aiding the US pharmacy market growth.

Nevertheless, the difficulties linked with the usage of these are a prime aspect that are probable to obstruct the growth of this market in the upcoming years.





Segmentation

Type, Therapy Class, and Setting are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into branded and generics. Branded drugs held a leading market share in 2020. The rising number of regulatory approvals for drugs coupled with a strong pipeline of dominating players is majorly responsible for its highest market share during the forecast period.

In terms of therapy class, the market is classified into oncology, anti-diabetics, autoimmune diseases, respiratory, pain, nervous system disorders, dermatology, antihypertensive, mental health, HIV antivirals, multiple sclerosis, anticoagulants, other cardiovascular, ADHD, GI products, viral hepatitis, sex hormones, antibacterial, hormonal contraception, ophthalmology, and others.

By setting, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, mail order/online pharmacies, and others.

Segmentation By Type Branded

Generics By Therapy Class Oncology

Anti-diabetics

Autoimmune diseases

Respiratory

Pain

Nervous System Disorders

Dermatology

Antihypertensive

Mental Health

HIV Antivirals

Multiple Sclerosis

Anticoagulants

Other Cardiovascular

ADHD

GI Products

Viral Hepatitis

Sex Hormones

Antibacterial

Hormonal Contraception

Ophthalmology

Others





COVID-19 Impact

Surging Consciousness Regarding Health amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse sway on the pharmacy market. Vital players registered a considerable growth in their income levels from the pharmacy business due to the notable rise in the amount of patients gaining prescribed medicines at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Furthermore, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the home care facilities attained more popularity, thereby sanctioning patients the safety of remaining in their houses and declining the threat of exposure to the virus. Henceforth, several local drugs perceived a rise in demand for delivery services and that resulted in an augmentation in prescription revenue.

Report Coverage

The US Pharmacy Market report accentuates leading regions across the globe to present a better perception to the user. Moreover, the report presents clear visions into the newest industry popularities and reviews technologies employed at a prompt speed at the international level. The report further studies numerous pattern shifts connected with the transformation of software. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain detailed knowledge about the US pharmacy market share, growth, size, and others.





Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the US Pharmacy Market are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to launch novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

CVS Health Corporation (Rhode Island, US)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Illinois, US)

Cigna (Express Scripts) (Connecticut, US)

UnitedHealth Group (Optum) (Minnesota, US)

Walmart Inc. (Arkansas, US)

The Kroger Company (Ohio, US)

Rite Aid Corporation (Pennsylvania, US)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Idaho, US)

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases in US, 2020 Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships, 2020 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (By Major Players) Impact of COVID-19 on US Pharmacy Market

US Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Branded Generics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Class Oncology Anti-diabetics Autoimmune diseases Respiratory Pain Nervous System Disorders Dermatology Antihypertensive Mental Health HIV Antivirals Multiple Sclerosis Anticoagulants Other Cardiovascular ADHD GI Products Viral Hepatitis Sex Hormones Antibacterial Hormonal Contraception Ophthalmology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Retail Pharmacies Mail Order/Online Pharmacies Others (Non-retail Settings)



ToC Continue…!





