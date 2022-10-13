U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

With 6.3 % CAGR, US Pharmacy Market Size worth USD 861.67 Billion by 2028, Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Pharmacy Market size is projected to reach USD 861.67 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period; Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US pharmacy market size was USD 534.21 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 560.00 billion in 2021 to USD 861.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “US Pharmacy Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, surging occurrence of aliments in the US, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare spending are few of the prime aspects fueling the growth of the pharmaceuticals market in the country.

Industry Development

January 2021 Optum (UnitedHealth Group) collaborated with Change Healthcare, to offer software and data analytics, technology-empowered facilities and research, advisory and revenue cycle management offerings to assist in making health care work refined for all.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-pharmacy-market-106306


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 861.67 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 560.00 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

74

Key Players

CVS Health Corporation (Rhode Island, US), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Illinois, US), Cigna (Express Scripts) (Connecticut, US), UnitedHealth Group (Optum) (Minnesota, US), Walmart Inc. (Arkansas, US)

Growth Drivers

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Surging Consciousness Regarding Health amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Market Growth


Drivers and Restraints

Growing Occurrence of Prolonged Disease and High Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

The amount of chronic disease-inflicted patients is promptly surging globally. There has been an incredible growth in the occurrences of chronic immune deficiencies, diabetes, and congestive heart failure among others. As per a record published by World Health Organization (WHO), chronic ailments impact nearly 133 million Americans, portraying 40% of the total population of the nation. Moreover, the growth in the geriatric population in the nation is also aiding the US pharmacy market growth.

Nevertheless, the difficulties linked with the usage of these are a prime aspect that are probable to obstruct the growth of this market in the upcoming years.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-pharmacy-market-106306


Segmentation

Type, Therapy Class, and Setting are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into branded and generics. Branded drugs held a leading market share in 2020. The rising number of regulatory approvals for drugs coupled with a strong pipeline of dominating players is majorly responsible for its highest market share during the forecast period.

In terms of therapy class, the market is classified into oncology, anti-diabetics, autoimmune diseases, respiratory, pain, nervous system disorders, dermatology, antihypertensive, mental health, HIV antivirals, multiple sclerosis, anticoagulants, other cardiovascular, ADHD, GI products, viral hepatitis, sex hormones, antibacterial, hormonal contraception, ophthalmology, and others.

By setting, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, mail order/online pharmacies, and others.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Branded

  • Generics

By Therapy Class

  • Oncology

  • Anti-diabetics

  • Autoimmune diseases

  • Respiratory

  • Pain

  • Nervous System Disorders

  • Dermatology

  • Antihypertensive

  • Mental Health

  • HIV Antivirals

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Anticoagulants

  • Other Cardiovascular

  • ADHD

  • GI Products

  • Viral Hepatitis

  • Sex Hormones

  • Antibacterial

  • Hormonal Contraception

  • Ophthalmology

  • Others


Quick Buy - US Pharmacy Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106306


COVID-19 Impact

Surging Consciousness Regarding Health amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse sway on the pharmacy market. Vital players registered a considerable growth in their income levels from the pharmacy business due to the notable rise in the amount of patients gaining prescribed medicines at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Furthermore, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the home care facilities attained more popularity, thereby sanctioning patients the safety of remaining in their houses and declining the threat of exposure to the virus. Henceforth, several local drugs perceived a rise in demand for delivery services and that resulted in an augmentation in prescription revenue.

Report Coverage

The US Pharmacy Market report accentuates leading regions across the globe to present a better perception to the user. Moreover, the report presents clear visions into the newest industry popularities and reviews technologies employed at a prompt speed at the international level. The report further studies numerous pattern shifts connected with the transformation of software. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain detailed knowledge about the US pharmacy market share, growth, size, and others.


Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-pharmacy-market-106306


Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the US Pharmacy Market are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to launch novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • CVS Health Corporation (Rhode Island, US)

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Illinois, US)

  • Cigna (Express Scripts) (Connecticut, US)

  • UnitedHealth Group (Optum) (Minnesota, US)

  • Walmart Inc. (Arkansas, US)

  • The Kroger Company (Ohio, US)

  • Rite Aid Corporation (Pennsylvania, US)

  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Idaho, US)

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases in US, 2020

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships, 2020

    • Introduction of New Products / Approvals (By Major Players)

    • Impact of COVID-19 on US Pharmacy Market

  • US Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Branded

      • Generics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Class

      • Oncology

      • Anti-diabetics

      • Autoimmune diseases

      • Respiratory

      • Pain

      • Nervous System Disorders

      • Dermatology

      • Antihypertensive

      • Mental Health

      • HIV Antivirals

      • Multiple Sclerosis

      • Anticoagulants

      • Other Cardiovascular

      • ADHD

      • GI Products

      • Viral Hepatitis

      • Sex Hormones

      • Antibacterial

      • Hormonal Contraception

      • Ophthalmology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Mail Order/Online Pharmacies

      • Others (Non-retail Settings)

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-pharmacy-market-106306


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


