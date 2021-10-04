U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

At 6.4% CAGR, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Exceed $284.4 Bn by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

·8 min read

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size is Evaluated at USD 184.2 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to reach USD 284.4 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) bone & joint infections, pneumonia etc. with increased geriatric population and surge in development of new drugs using active pharmaceutical ingredients for fighting against such diseases are some important factor driving the growth of this market.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufactures:

Some major key players for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market are Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and others

Request for Sample Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/51

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are portions of any drugs, which are biologically active in nature. The APIs have significant use in the manufacturing of effective and safe medicines. Depending on the drug's administered dosage, the reactions and results differ according to the requirement and use for specific treatment of diseases. Certain drugs are contained of more than one kind of API. Drugs are chosen primarily for their active ingredients to treat a number of chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, bone & joint infections, pneumonia, otitis, streptococcal pharyngitis, cellulites, and urinary tract infections. However, the standard can vary widely from one brand to another. Drugs are chosen primarily from active ingredients in the liquid or solid form like tablet or other during formulation and development, the excipients are chosen can reach the target site in the body at the desired rate and extent according to the requirement.

API market is segmented on the type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, therapeutic application, and region. Active pharmaceutical ingredients market is classified on the basis of type of manufacturer are In-house, and contract base manufacturing. On the basis of type of synthesis, the market is segmented as synthetic chemical, classical fermentation, biotech/biological, plant extracts, and others. On the basis of type of drugs, global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is divided into innovative prescription drugs, generic prescription drugs and others. On the basis of therapeutic application cardiovascular drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, oncology drugs, central nervous system drugs, anti-infective drugs, respiratory diseases drugs and others.

Global API Market Dynamics

The key factor for growth of global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is the rise of demand for the new drug discovery for treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases like HIV, cancer, arthritis, bone & joint infections, hepatitis-B, Aids etc. across the globe. According to WHO in 2018, the global cancer burden has risen to 18.1 million new cases including 9.6 million deaths across the globe. Due to such rise in the cases of cancer, the new drugs discovery using the active pharmaceutical ingredients has became essential. Recently according to the American Chemical Society in 2019, there has been 48 new drugs has been approved by the FDA U.S. out of which 11 for new cancer treatments with the innovative molecular pharmaceutical ingredients. However, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is hampered by need for high investment with huge capital requirement for research and developments. Moreover rising health cautiousness among the people with technological advancement huge investment for launching of new drugs and biological products, acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansion will provide huge opportunity for active pharmaceutical ingredients market. For instance in 2019, ArQule has been acquired by Merck & Co. for roughly around USD 2.7 billion in cash, for making cancer drug using active pharmaceutical ingredients with the latest small-molecule-focused.

Request For Methodology: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/51

News: MEDISCA Launched New Thyroid API - Now Available to Compounding Pharmacists after Years of Industry-Wide Disruptions to Supply

On August 26th, 2021; MEDISCA officially started accepting orders for its long-awaited thyroid active pharmaceutical ingredient (thyroid API), making a predictable supply for intensifying drug specialists, prescribers and obviously, their patients. For the past few years, the intensifying community has battled to discover consistent stock of thyroid API. MEDISCA saw the great need and cooperated with Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Company (Deebio), one of the universes' driving manufacturers of pharmaceutical APIs and one of a handful of the producers who can separate thyroid hormones. Until now, MEDISCA has popularized thyroid API in the United States in compounding and non- compounding enterprises.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients market with the potential rate as presence of pharmaceutical companies for new drug discovery using advanced technology in this region. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the U.S. holds 45% global market share for pharmaceutical companies including new drug discovery using the active pharmaceutical ingredients with spending has been increased from USD 461.7 billion in 2016 to USD 645-675 billion in 2021, while the European share of pharmaceutical drug development spending will grow from USD 151.8 billion to USD 170-200 billion from 2016 to 2021 year. Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients due to rise of infectious diseases like Corona virus, HIV, etc.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases i.e., diabetes, cancer etc. with rising population in this region. According to WHO, around 65% of all cancer deaths occur in developing countries and the number of global cancer deaths is projected to increase by 45 percent from 2007 to 2030 with from 7.9 million to 11.5 million deaths influenced by rise in consumption of tobacco use, unhealthy diet, insufficient physical activity and the harmful use of alcohol in this region.

By Regional & Country Level:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report–

  • Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

  • Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

  • Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

  • Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Table of Content:

1. Chapter – Report Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.2. Primary Research
1.3. Secondary Research
1.4. Market Size Estimates
1.5. Data Triangulation
1.6. Forecast Model
1.7. USP's of Report
1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Executive Summary
2.3. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Classification
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Restraints
2.6. Market Opportunity
2.7. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry Growth
2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

Related Reports:

MRNA Vaccines Market size is Projected to reach USD 2911.9 million 2026

Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI), By Application (Government, Internet Service Provider, Enterprises, Education, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

Nutricosmetics Market Size By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Collagen, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Peptides), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Collagen, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Peptides, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI), By Application (Government, Internet Service Provider, Enterprises, Education, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

Organ-On A Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI), By Application (Government, Internet Service Provider, Enterprises, Education, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumable, Instrument, Service), By Application (Diagnostics, Biomarkers & Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, And Other), By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing By Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), By End-User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

Last-mile delivery Market size is Expected to reach USD 200.42 Bn in 2027

About Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt ltd

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact Us:
Alan Ruffalo,
Email: sales@brandessenceresearch.com
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155
Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/
Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-4-cagr-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-size-is-projected-to-exceed-284-4-bn-by-2027--says-brandessence-market-research-301391668.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

