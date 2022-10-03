U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.00
    -6.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,832.00
    +31.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,968.00
    -67.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.60
    +2.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    +3.65 (+4.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.40
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.38 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9797
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.72
    +0.88 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1197
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0880
    +0.3590 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.81
    -108.29 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.42
    -8.01 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.12
    -67.69 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

$6.41 Billion Worldwide Metal Injection Molding Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amphenol, ATW Companies, CMG Technologies and Dean Group Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Metal Injection Molding Market

Global Metal Injection Molding Market
Global Metal Injection Molding Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Injection Molding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal injection molding market reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Metal injection molding (MIM) refers to an advanced, cost-effective, metalworking procedure, wherein finely powdered metal is mixed with binder material to manufacture the output of feedstocks. These raw materials are further solidified and shaped accurately with the assistance of injection molding.

After formation, conditioning operations are executed on finished feedstocks for sintering, removing blinders, and densifying the powders. MIM offer corrosion, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and dimensional stability to small, finished metal products, due to which they are extensively employed across various industrial applications.

Metal Injection Molding Market Trends:

One of the key factors primarily driving the metal injection molding market growth is the widespread product adoption in the automotive sector for producing precise, lightweight, and high-quality motorized parts in large quantity. These components are further used to manufacture various vehicular parts, such as steering, gearbox, locking mechanisms and turbochargers.

In line with this, the extensive deployment of metal injection molding technology for manufacturing surgical equipment, including ablation electrodes, endoscopic graspers, scissors, orthopedic tools, and trauma plates is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward MIM solutions over conventional molding procedures is contributing to the market growth. Metal injection molding assists in completing operations at affordable prices and reducing the production time and wastage of raw materials used in the production of feedstocks.

Other factors, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, strategic collaborations amongst key players and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced MIM for mass designing complex shaped metal components are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amphenol Corporation, ARC Group Worldwide Inc., ATW Companies Inc., CMG Technologies, CN Innovations Ltd., Dean Group International Ltd, Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG, Metal Powder Products LLC, Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG, Sintex a/s, Smith Metal Products and Tanfel Metal.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global metal injection molding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal injection molding market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global metal injection molding market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Metal Injection Molding Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Stainless Steel
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Low Alloy Steel
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Soft Magnetic Material
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 Electrical and Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Medical and Orthodontics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Consumer Products
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Firearms and Defense
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amphenol Corporation
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 ARC Group Worldwide Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 ATW Companies Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 CMG Technologies
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 CN Innovations Ltd.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Dean Group International Ltd
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Metal Powder Products LLC
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Sintex a/s
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Smith Metal Products
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Tanfel Metal
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj78p8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What Makes Bumble (BMBL) an Exciting Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -25.81% net of fees compared to a -19.25% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund underperformed in the […]

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Risk Gauge at Record High, Shares Hit New LowTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank’s attempts to reass

  • Morgan Stanley Says Likely Fed Pivot Won’t End Earnings Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says a Federal Reserve pivot to dovishness is becoming likely amid falling money supply, but such a move won’t allay concerns about earnings. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Risk Gauge at Record High, Shares Hit New LowTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Ano

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Risk Gauge at Record High, Shares Hit New LowTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month ear

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Risk Gauge at Record High, Shares Hit New LowTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another

  • China’s $5 Trillion Rout Creates Historic Gap With Indian Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless plunge in China’s stocks has burnished the appeal of their biggest emerging-market rival India, spurring a divergence that’s rarely been seen before. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Calm Market Nerves. The Stock Falls.

    Credit Suisse, the second-biggest Swiss lender, may struggle to raise money by selling new shares after the stock's collapse.

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.1m The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investment now that the company has lost US$6.0b in value

    The recent price decline of 7.8% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -- fell 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 12.7% decline. The country's most valuable company by market cap -- the only one currently perched above $2 trillion in value -- proved mortal last week.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?