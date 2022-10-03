$6.41 Billion Worldwide Metal Injection Molding Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amphenol, ATW Companies, CMG Technologies and Dean Group Among Others

Company Logo

Global Metal Injection Molding Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Injection Molding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal injection molding market reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal injection molding (MIM) refers to an advanced, cost-effective, metalworking procedure, wherein finely powdered metal is mixed with binder material to manufacture the output of feedstocks. These raw materials are further solidified and shaped accurately with the assistance of injection molding.

After formation, conditioning operations are executed on finished feedstocks for sintering, removing blinders, and densifying the powders. MIM offer corrosion, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and dimensional stability to small, finished metal products, due to which they are extensively employed across various industrial applications.



Metal Injection Molding Market Trends:

One of the key factors primarily driving the metal injection molding market growth is the widespread product adoption in the automotive sector for producing precise, lightweight, and high-quality motorized parts in large quantity. These components are further used to manufacture various vehicular parts, such as steering, gearbox, locking mechanisms and turbochargers.

In line with this, the extensive deployment of metal injection molding technology for manufacturing surgical equipment, including ablation electrodes, endoscopic graspers, scissors, orthopedic tools, and trauma plates is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward MIM solutions over conventional molding procedures is contributing to the market growth. Metal injection molding assists in completing operations at affordable prices and reducing the production time and wastage of raw materials used in the production of feedstocks.

Other factors, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, strategic collaborations amongst key players and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced MIM for mass designing complex shaped metal components are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amphenol Corporation, ARC Group Worldwide Inc., ATW Companies Inc., CMG Technologies, CN Innovations Ltd., Dean Group International Ltd, Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG, Metal Powder Products LLC, Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG, Sintex a/s, Smith Metal Products and Tanfel Metal.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global metal injection molding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal injection molding market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metal injection molding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Metal Injection Molding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Stainless Steel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Low Alloy Steel

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Soft Magnetic Material

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Electrical and Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Medical and Orthodontics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Consumer Products

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Firearms and Defense

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amphenol Corporation

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 ATW Companies Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 CMG Technologies

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 CN Innovations Ltd.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Dean Group International Ltd

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Metal Powder Products LLC

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Sintex a/s

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Smith Metal Products

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Tanfel Metal

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

