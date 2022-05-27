With 6.5% CAGR, Probe Card Market Size worth USD 3107 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Probe Card Market finds that downsizing of electrical products utilized in various devices as well as increasing investments from major players engaged in the market, are factors that influencing the growth of Probe Card Market. Additionally, increase in demand for wearables, smartphones, and the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is further propelling the market growth.



The total Global Probe Card Market is estimated to reach USD 3,107 Million by the year 2028 and the Market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Probe Card Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cantilever Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card), by Application (DRAM, Flash Foundry & Logic, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Global Probe Card Market value stood at USD 2,129.4 Million in the year 2021.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/probe-card-market-1566/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Miniaturization of Electronic Products

In this modern world, the use of electrical products or machines has witnessed revolutionary effects. Along with the increasing population across the globe, the demand for wearables and smartphones is increasing. Additionally, space occupied by such products also plays a major role in the adoption. Hence, to grasp the opportunity and meet the surging demand for compact and portable electronic products, semiconductor OEMs are constantly working to improve the technology as well as downsizing electrical products for better performance of the product. The investment in Research and Development (R&D) to develop micro components by these players is increasing rapidly. For instance, MEMS and 3D stacked ICs are results of this. Thus, increasing investments and demand is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Probe Card market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Probe Card market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,129.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,107 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Probe Card market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/probe-card-market-1566/0

Benefits of Purchasing Probe Card Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Probe Card Market:

Type Cantilever Probe Card MEMS Probe Card Vertical Probe Card

Application DRAM Flash Foundry & Logic Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/probe-card-market-1566

Rapidly Expanding Communication Industry

With the advent of 4G and 5G, the data consumption rate has gone up to a great extent. This is true across the globe. Most of the governments around are focusing on strengthening their digital infrastructure and putting efforts into improving their network of fiber broadband. The communication industry is increasingly using semiconductor lasers as they are small in size and can be modulated easily. In an optical fiber communication system, the bandwidth of the fiber is typically several terahertz. Thus, by multiplexing the conversations with a suitable optical carrier signal, more than one billion conversations can be sent over a single optical fiber.

Moreover, favorable government polices to expand and improve the network backbone, broadband infrastructure, and expand the network of optical fiber to offer high speed data are flourishing the growth of the market. Today, numerous private players and ISPs have jumped to grab the lucrative opportunity and increase their overall market share. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are some of the key countries in the region that have a rapidly developing communication industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/probe-card-market-1566/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Probe Card Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Probe Card Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of major players in the region, investments by key manufacturers, and presence of large base of population in region. Additionally, increasing production of integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China is anticipated to further propel the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Probe Card Market:

Form Factor

MPI

SV Probe

Micro friend

Korea Instrument

Fein metall

Advantest

Will Technology

Japan Electronic Materials

TSE

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Probe Card Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cantilever Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card), by Application (DRAM, Flash Foundry & Logic, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/probe-card-market-558396

Recent Developments:

December 2021: Form Factor started a new manufacturing facility for semiconductor wafer probe card production in California.

April 2021: FEINMETALL GmbH introduced a new wafer probe card with a spring contact probe as a contact element. The company has launched the product because of its unique features for contacting chips and probe independently spring-loaded and have a special tip style.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Probe Card Market?

How will the Probe Card Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Probe Card Market?

What is the Probe Card market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Probe Card Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Probe Card Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• Cantilever Probe Card

• MEMS Probe Card

• Vertical Probe Card



• Application



• DRAM

• Flash Foundry & Logic

• Others



• Region



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Form Factor



• MPI



• SV Probe



• Microfriend



• Korea Instrument



• Feinmetall



• Advantest



• Will Technology



• Japan Electronic Materials



• TSE Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/probe-card-market-1566/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Laser Cladding Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/laser-cladding-market-1164

Superconducting Wire Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/superconducting-wire-market-1167

Silicon Photonics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market-1168

3D Printing Ceramic Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-ceramic-market-1190

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



