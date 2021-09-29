$ 6.53 bn HVAC Control Systems Market from 2021 to 2025: Analyzing growth for Electrical Components & Equipment
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Control Systems Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The HVAC control systems market is supposed to increase by $ 6.53 bn at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, inorganic growth of the global HVAC control systems market, and advances in temperature control systems. However, the lack of a skilled workforce is hindering the market growth.
Company Profiles
The HVAC control systems market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Azbil Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies plc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC control systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product, the market is classified into segments - Sensors, Controlled devices & Controllers The HVAC control systems market share growth by the sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By End Users - the market is classified into segments - Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
