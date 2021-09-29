U.S. markets closed

$ 6.53 bn HVAC Control Systems Market from 2021 to 2025: Analyzing growth for Electrical Components & Equipment

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Control Systems Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities in HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The HVAC control systems market is supposed to increase by $ 6.53 bn at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2021-2025.

Download a FREE sample report for actionable insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, inorganic growth of the global HVAC control systems market, and advances in temperature control systems. However, the lack of a skilled workforce is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The HVAC control systems market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Azbil Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies plc.

Check out our latest HVAC control systems market report to Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC control systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into segments - Sensors, Controlled devices & Controllers The HVAC control systems market share growth by the sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By End Users - the market is classified into segments - Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -
HVAC Air Ducts Market -The HVAC air ducts market size is expected to grow by USD 1.51 billion and record a CAGR of 5.29% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Air Filter Market -The HVAC air filter market size is expected to grow by USD 3.16 billion and record a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Control Systems Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

3.76%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 6.09 %

No. of Pages

120

Incremental Growth

$ 6.53 Billion

Segments covered

Product, End User & Geography

By Product

By End-User

By Geography

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
 Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-6-53-bn-hvac-control-systems-market-from-2021-to-2025-analyzing-growth-for-electrical-components--equipment-301387844.html

SOURCE Technavio

